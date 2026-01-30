Oakley doubles down on snow as sport-fashion collaborations accelerate ahead of Olympic Winter Games

Oakley is expanding its presence in competitive snow sports at a moment when performance outerwear is enjoying renewed momentum. For the first time in its history, the brand has become the official apparel sponsor of the national freestyle snowboard federations of Canada and Finland, while also equipping New Zealand’s freestyle ski athletes with purpose-built competition gear.

The move comes amid a strong January for outerwear sales. Colder-than-average temperatures across Europe and North America have driven increased demand for insulated and technical jackets, with industry data pointing to double-digit growth in the category compared to last year. Performance-led outerwear, in particular, continues to benefit from its crossover appeal, equally at home on the mountain and in urban wardrobes.

That dual-use positioning has been reinforced by the sustained rise of fashion–sportswear collaborations, which have outperformed the broader apparel market in recent seasons. Brands with deep technical credibility, including Oakley, have increasingly leaned into this space as consumers seek authenticity, functionality, and design in equal measure.

Oakley’s competition outerwear draws on decades of experience in extreme environments, engineered specifically for Halfpipe, Slopestyle, and Big Air. The collections combine waterproofing, breathability, and safety features with bold graphic systems that emphasize speed, movement, and national identity.

For Canada Snowboard, the lineup reinterprets the maple leaf through kinetic graphics and modern colour-blocking, anchored by pieces such as the Baldface Shell Jacket and Pant. Team Oakley athlete Cameron Spalding noted that the fit and performance were “exactly what snowboarders are looking for.”

In Finland, Oakley outfits athletes and staff through its Aura system, featuring modular outerwear and accessories marked by accelerating linework and custom national detailing. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s freestyle ski kit adopts a stark black-and-white palette, incorporating the silver fern into streamlined silhouettes designed for unrestricted movement.

With the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics approaching, Oakley’s national team partnerships signal a broader push to align high-performance innovation with cultural visibility. As snow sports continue to influence both fashion and retail performance, the brand is positioning itself not just on the slopes, but firmly within the wider outerwear conversation.