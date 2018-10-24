Off-White is world’s hottest brand, according to online ranking

The latest edition of the Lyst Index officially shows Virgil Abloy’s Off-White is the hottest brand on the planet. Over the last year the cult streetwear label has risen 33 places in the online shopping platform’s quarterly Index, now surpassing Gucci and Balenciaga for the number one spot for the first time.

In Q3 Off-White released a serious of globally-hyped launches and collaborations, not to mention Virgil Abloh’s first collection debut for Louis Vuitton menswear, said the company in a statement.

Searches for Off-White across Lyst’s partner retailers increased 14 percent quarter on quarter, with Off-White sales topping 3 out of 20 product categories in the hottest products lists.

One of Off-White’s biggest drivers of social engagement remains Abloh’s ongoing collaboration with Nike. Alongside the monumental success of “The Ten” sneaker collaboration series, Virgil Abloh and Nike teamed up again this quarter to dress Serena Williams for the 50th edition of the US Open in New York, resulting in traffic to Off-White products increasing 10 percent in August.

Gucci, Nike, Balenciaga and Prada round up the top five brands.

Lyst.com functions as a ‘Google for fashion’ type search engine that brings together the “higher echelons” of thousands of brands, department stores and boutiques’ product range. In the March 2017 – March 2018 period, it allegedly generated a 325 million dollar turnover in clothing (gross merchandise value). LVMH is one of the company’s largest shareholders and recently led a round of funding, securing 57 million euros.

Photo credit: Off-White Facebook page