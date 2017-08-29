Off-White set to reveal 40 Princess Diana inspired looks for SS18

undefined

Virgil Abloh, the avant-garde Off-White designer announced that his Spring/Summer 2018 collection will be made up of 40 looks inspired by the late Princess Diana, and named ‘“Natural Woman”’.

Always pushing the boundaries of fashion, Abloh is a multidisciplinary designer who has gained international appeal with his definition of ‘the grey area between black and white, as the colour Off-White.’ His designs often reconstruct ideas of youth culture, art history and graphic design and over the years he has developed a recognisable visual language. He uses quotation marks and diagonal stripes to distinguish himself, particularly in collaborations with brands such as Levis, Moncler and Ikea.

ss18 women's @Off____White™ runway show invites in progress... 40 looks c/o the muse Diana, Princess of Wales Een bericht dat is gedeeld door @virgilabloh op 28 Aug 2017 om 5:41 PDT

Abloh posted an Instagram of the invitation for the Off-White SS18 show, set to take place on September 28 during Paris Fashion Week. The invitation features a famous paparazzi photo of Diana relaxing on a yacht, accompanied by Off-White’s typical quote marks on words like ‘invitation’.

Though Princess Diana’s unprecedented influence on fashion and pop culture has remained relevant, Abloh is the first fashion designer to directly use Diana as a muse. Again taking pop culture’s influence one step further, the collection will be released at a poignant time, following the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death on August 31 .

He hinted at the collection, that takes influence from Diana’s style back in July when he posted a moodboard filled with photos of her on his Instagram.

Within the moodboard, tags such as ‘countryside girl’, ‘casual’ and ‘jogging’ can be seen, suggesting the different looks that may be featured in the collection.

" one woman, 40 @off____white looks in the works come september " Een bericht dat is gedeeld door @virgilabloh op 26 Jul 2017 om 6:28 PDT

Abloh will not only bring his cult designs to Paris, but will also be involved in New York fashion week, where his collaboration with Nike and ‘The Ten’ sneaker designs will be exhibited.

Abloh has also recently been selected to create costumes for the annual New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala, along with designers such as Monse’s Fernando Garcia plus Laura Kim and Jonathan Saunders of Diane von Furstenberg.

Photo courtesy of Nike