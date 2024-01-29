Off-white to return to Paris Fashion Week

Off-White is poised for a runway return at Paris Fashion Week on February 29 with a co-ed show titled "Black by Popular Demand,” the Business of Fashion reported. This marks the third presentation under the creative direction of Ibrahim Kamara, who assumed the role of art and image director for the luxury streetwear label in April 2022. The brand, which had announced plans in December for a Paris show after a brief hiatus, faces challenges in regaining momentum following the death of founder Virgil Abloh.

The struggle extends beyond internal dynamics, as the broader luxury streetwear market witnesses declining consumer interest and enthusiasm. There is a notable fatigue with the once-trendy aesthetic in the category, leading to a shift in consumer preferences towards different styles and fashion movements.

Off-White's woes are further compounded by economic challenges, contributing to a more than 40 percent decline in revenue at Off-White operator New Guards Group in the three months ending June 30, 2023.

Amidst these challenges, rumors suggest that LVMH has engaged in discussions regarding the acquisition of licensing rights for Off-White. Speculations highlight potential underinvestment by Farfetch and New Guards Group as contributing factors to Off-White's current predicament.

The next edition of Paris Fashion Week, running from February 25 to March 5, will likely be a critical moment for Off-White as it endeavors to reclaim its standing in the luxury fashion landscape.