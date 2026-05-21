GAS is the official Clothing Partner of the 41st Elite Model Look World Final

Accompanying the two most anticipated moments of the 41st Elite Model Look World Final — the intensive model bootcamp training experience and the final evening set against the stunning backdrop of the Corsie Sistine — will be GAS, official clothing partner of the event.

From July 13 to 16, Villa Cornetto-Bourlot, a magnificent 18th-century villa surrounded by the centuries-old park of the Tenuta Sant’Antonio in the heart of Tivoli, will host the exclusive Elite Model Look model bootcamp — an immersive and highly educational experience designed to prepare finalists not only for the final show taking place on July 17 in Rome, but also for the professional journey that awaits them.

During the bootcamp, participants will exclusively wear GAS garments, embodying a contemporary and authentic style capable of enhancing the personality, identity, and charisma of a new generation of talents ready to conquer the most exclusive stages of international fashion.

Throughout the bootcamp, GAS will set up a dedicated showroom within the event’s official venue: a space conceived not only as a wardrobe area, but also as a hub for creative exchange and mentorship. A team of stylists will guide the finalists in building their looks, helping them express their individuality through the language of the brand.

The collaboration stems from a shared vision: supporting young talents on a growth journey that goes beyond the runway. GAS will not simply act as the event’s clothing partner, but as a true creative mentor, standing alongside the participants during one of the most important experiences of their professional path.

On July 17, during the final event held in the 15th-century setting of the Corsie Sistine, the finalists will walk the runway wearing an exclusive selection of GAS looks — a dialogue between heritage and contemporaneity, created through a mix of iconic archive pieces from the brand and special creations designed specifically for the occasion.

With this partnership, GAS further strengthens its connection with the world of international creativity and new generations, bringing to the stage a vision of fashion that is authentic, inclusive, and deeply contemporary.