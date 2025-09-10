Olivier Theyskens establishes new fashion brand, Boloria, with Tomorrowland organisers

Belgian designer Olivier Theyskens embarks on a new venture with the creation of a new fashion house named Boloria. He is partnered with the Belgian group Weareone.world, organisers of the Tomorrowland festival.

Based in Antwerp, Weareone.world is a company active in the promotion and organisation of artistic creations and shows. It is primarily known for being behind Tomorrowland, the internationally renowned electronic music festival.

In June 2025, the company inaugurated the Lab of Tomorrow. This was the first innovation hub in Flanders (Boom), with a surface area of 3,000 square metres. It includes offices, meeting rooms and studios. Its mission is to support start-ups, researchers and creatives specialising in entertainment technology through an acceleration programme and shared infrastructure.

This is the first time Weareone.world has ventured into fashion. This suggests a fresh approach to the industry, especially given Theyskens' extensive experience. In addition to his eponymous label, characterised by a romantic gothic aesthetic, his semi-couture approach and his technical mastery, he has been artistic director for Rochas and Azzaro.

First Boloria collection by Olivier Theyskens slated for 2026

The press release refers to "a prelude, an evocation of a philosophy through imagery, a statement of intent". It also states that this is "the first step in a partnership destined to develop into multiple creative projects".

Its creation is accompanied by a timeless visual identity, conceived by Willy Vanderperre. It reflects the exploration of his main themes: youth, isolation and constant reinvention.

Vanderperre, a Belgian photographer and director, has created campaigns for Raf Simons, Dior, Jil Sander, Prada and Calvin Klein, as well as numerous editorials for fashion magazines.