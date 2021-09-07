OLVI’S latest collection on how to ‘slow fashion sustainably’

In today’s fast fashion world, where sales are driven and derived by faster delivery options, companies are reducing their lead time at the cost of their employees. We at Olvi’s are making our identity as a slow fashion luxury brand with a jaw dropping delivery time of just 4 to 8 weeks, for customized products! Having a private owned production facility gives Olvi’s full control over their supply chain ensures bulk orders with fast deliveries, sustainably.

Having said that, the past few months have been an eye opener to industries and sectors alike. An adverse situation no one was prepared for makes us understand the importance of having a supply chain with trust, transparency, accountability and reliability. Through our latest campaign, we at Olvi’s decided to do things differently. Shot in our very own production facility, this season highlights our entire production team, to instill a sense of empathy and reassure our faith in them!

Proudly presenting Olvi’s latest collection: “Meraki”

“To do something with soul, creativity or love: to put something of yourself into your work” This collection is a special and a personal one, designed to celebrate and conjure brighter times than the ones we have had for the past year. The harmonious blend and selection of colors in this collection will uplift your mood and spirits, urging you to look forward towards happier times of celebration.

Olvi’s signature lace can be seen in different lines and designs signifying the stretch and quality of the lace itself! Consisting of Olvi’s chic royal evening gowns in deep blues and greens, designed for unforgettable evenings, we see a mix of playful warm colored body-con dresses ruffled at the bottom to add more variety to the collection.

To summarize

Olvi’s, an international luxury brand with presence across 30+ countries globally, has recognized the power to instigate change. We stand tall and proud with our latest campaign which pays homage to all our people who make us who we are.

We are what we wear, what we believe in and what we fight for. Sustainable growth is not an option anymore, but a duty.