Olymp – Autumn 2026 collection report

The autumn edit

75 Years of OLYMP. And More to Come. The new collection creates hybrid worlds, bridging the gap between business and casualwear. It is clean, modern and confident.

Which styles are key this autumn?

This season, we are focusing on modern essentials that are taking centre stage. We have deliberately developed these key pieces to offer clear guidance, creating a style handbook of sorts. It demonstrates how to build numerous everyday looks with just a few well-chosen items. The result is a collection of outfits that suit a modern man's lifestyle and can be effortlessly dressed up or down depending on the occasion or weather. Practical, flexible, relaxed and uncomplicated, these are true essentials indispensable for everyday life.

Shirts are making a significant comeback as a key trend item. They are no longer presented exclusively as classic pieces, but as versatile layering items. The focus is on hybrid fabrics that blend seamlessly into modern, relaxed looks. A shirt looks particularly contemporary when worn over a T-shirt or under an overshirt. This creates an effortless, style-conscious layered look with a modern edge.

Relaxed style through layering and ease

Modern layering, which plays with different lengths and thrives on interesting material combinations, creates a sense of ease. The look should be elegant, but never too polished. High-quality materials are used that are both cosy and easy to wear, always with an air of nonchalance. Crucially, the overall look should always feel slightly “undone”, appearing authentic, modern and effortless all at once.

Smart business

For the perfect layered look, OLYMP focuses on two key essentials:

One. Smart Business Shirt – Cropped: Thanks to a shorter back length, this smart, washed shirt always fits perfectly. It can be styled neatly tucked into trousers, worn casually untucked, or even left open.

Two. Smart Business Shirt – Japanese Knitted: A shirt that exudes the elegance of modern formalwear and takes comfort to a new level. The innovative Japanese technology provides a super-soft feel, combined with a refined, lightweight premium look.

Three. Overshirt and matching trouser sets: With the new coordinates developed by OLYMP, the choice is between a casual overshirt or a club shirt, which is an overshirt with a lapel collar. When combined with selected fine-knit pieces and premium T-shirts, this creates a modern look suitable for everyday wear.

Everyday essentials – wear it your way

The underlying principle is very simple. We want to offer our customers a strong foundation with a few key essentials. These can be used to develop an impressive range of seasonal interpretations through various combinations. In an increasingly complex world, this aims to provide clear and simple guidance. It also highlights the versatility of our products – less is more!

In this way, we aim to evolve into a complete look provider, working as a reliable partner alongside our customers.

Colours 2026

This autumn features a warm, rich colour palette. The spectrum ranges from soft natural tones to cooler, more neutral shades of green. The key colour highlight is “Black Cherry”. This is a very deep Bordeaux shade that pairs perfectly with brown and beige tones.

A “Dark & Dressy” capsule introduces another key colour combination: dark chocolate with black and deep nougat tones. Rendered elegantly on satin, it is well-suited for monochrome looks.

In contrast, “Winter Whites” provide an important counterpoint. This theme revolves around bright, cream and off-white tones, combined with beige and taupe. This colour palette continues to gain traction, lending a premium quality to the looks. The choice of materials underscores this colour theme. Knitwear, overshirts and corduroy are the primary fabrics used here.

Key material focus: wool

We are strong believers in quality and natural materials. Wool is used in many variations, including the new merino jersey fabric and our merino knitwear series. For casualwear, the focus is on softness and cosiness. Fine corduroy and brushed flannels provide warmth and a rich texture.

Functionality as a driver: outerwear

OLYMP outerwear balances function and style. It features padded jackets and gilets made from recycled material that are water-repellent, wind-resistant and lightweight. Precise lines and clean surfaces create a modern silhouette. Combined with a shirt and knitwear, the result is a look that confidently tackles cold days. It is warm, flexible and has a distinct point of view.

