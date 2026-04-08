OLYMP: ‘Dress for Yes’ – perfectly dressed to say ‘I do’

Just in time for the 2026 wedding season, OLYMP Bezner KG is presenting an attractive collection of festive looks. The brand, known for its high-quality menswear and based in Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany, has designed the collection to make the big day fashionably unique.

The special wedding range from OLYMP includes shirts in various designs, colours, patterns, fits, collar styles and sleeve lengths, all available in a wide spectrum of sizes. All shirts feature high-quality fabrics and first-class workmanship. They are designed with precise cuts and thoughtful details to ensure a stylish appearance. The collection also includes matching pieces to create a complete look. These include fine knitwear and innovative jersey items for modern layering, as well as overshirts for the evening before or the honeymoon.

Today, festive styling is no longer defined solely by accessories like ties or the contrast between light and dark colours. Instead, it is about creating a clear and coherent overall appearance. High-quality materials, calm silhouettes and a clean overall impression are just as important during the wedding ceremony as in the more relaxed phase afterwards. The wedding range is completed with perfectly coordinated accessories. These pieces stylishly finish the look, tailored to the specific role and occasion.

Image: OLYMP

Heiko Ihben, managing director of brand, product and human resources at OLYMP, says: “A wedding day involves several stages: the civil ceremony; the wedding service; the reception; and the party. Our aim is an outfit that effortlessly transitions through these changes. It should look elegant with a jacket on, and remain stylish when the jacket is removed. A modern, minimalist look is appropriate today, even without a strictly formal dress code. Fine knitwear or a high-quality T-shirt in a special interlock jersey can be combined for a simple yet elegant style. Dress for Yes 2026 is aimed equally at grooms, best men and ‘best dressed’ guests. This creates an appearance that is impressive on the day and remains unforgettable in photographs.”

The festive styles from OLYMP combine timeless elegance with maximum comfort. The collection features current colours such as sage, cream, light blue and rosé, alongside fresh patterns. The pieces also stand out for their selected materials, finishes and refined product details, like contrast buttons in pastel shades. A tailored fit guarantees the shirts will sit perfectly. Non-iron and crease-resistant properties ensure a polished appearance, even as the look becomes more relaxed in the evening.

Image: OLYMP

Colour-coordinated ties and bow ties in pure silk add a festive touch. Crucially, they should remain a stylish detail rather than becoming the focal point. Pocket squares and braces add personality to the outfit. They allow for subtle distinctions between different roles. This ranges from the groom's look of clear elegance to the best man's attire. Guests can also use them to stylishly fit the celebratory setting while still making a positive impression.

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