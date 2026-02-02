Olymp: new campaign with Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey

World-renowned Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey has been the brand ambassador for international menswear brand OLYMP since 2025. This unique collaboration now marks the beginning of a new advertising phase for 2026.

Mark Bezner, managing partner of OLYMP Bezner KG, says: “Matthew McConaughey and OLYMP – it’s a perfect fit. Just like our products. This is true not only on a business level but also on a human one. We are both leaders in our respective fields; we inspire people through our work; we are charitably involved with children and young people; and we advocate for an active and balanced lifestyle. We are also both sports enthusiasts and dedicated family men. Last but not least, Matthew’s charisma aligns perfectly with our brand values. His gestures and facial expressions are unmistakable, making our campaign visuals unique.”

The collaboration with Matthew McConaughey is a key milestone in the brand's transformation from a product specialist to a lifestyle brand. The new advertising campaign was shot in Los Angeles by renowned photographer Mario Sorrenti. The visuals for the spring 2026 campaign will be launched in the coming weeks across high-reach public advertising. It will achieve a reach of millions across print and digital media, social media, at the point-of-sale (POS), and on German television. The significant advertising impact is expected to further increase brand awareness and desirability, positively influencing demand for OLYMP's high-quality products.

Initial market research results have exceeded all expectations, demonstrating that this collaboration is a perfect match. Since the partnership began, brand recognition and perception have increased at an above-average rate. The purchase and activation intentions of potential target groups have also seen a similar rise. The initiatives featuring Matthew McConaughey have also achieved the best interaction rates of all activities on social media during the comparison period. They have generated over half of all impressions within the extensive digital branding campaigns. Finally, McConaughey has been successfully and prominently featured on sales floors in both national and international specialist retail, generating significant attention.

Matthew David McConaughey was born on November 4, 1969, in Uvalde, Texas. He has been a reliable figure in Hollywood since his acting debut in the 1993 coming-of-age film Dazed and Confused. The married father of three had his definitive breakthrough in 1996 as lawyer Jake Brigance in the legal thriller A Time to Kill. His role as AIDS patient Ron Woodroof in the 2013 drama Dallas Buyers Club earned him an Oscar for “Best Actor”. Numerous blockbusters followed, including The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), Interstellar (2014), and The Gentlemen (2019). Most recently, he starred in the survival drama The Lost Bus (2025), which went straight to number one on the Apple TV charts. The “Just Keep Livin Foundation”, which he founded with his wife Camila, is dedicated to empowering and motivating high school students. It encourages them to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future during this critical phase of life. McConaughey is also a co-owner of the football club Austin FC, which plays in Major League Soccer (MLS), the highest division in US men's football.

