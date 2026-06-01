OLYMP presents ‘Moments in the Sun’ – Spring/Summer 2027

Summer has a quiet allure: breathable fabrics, softer silhouettes, and a light that seems to slow the day down.

Crafted not just for the season, but for moments that last. This collection captures the spirit of summer, evoking the feeling of an endless summer afternoon.

The collection unfolds in four distinct modules. Each showcases a different facet of modern summer looks.

01 Spring in the office

02 Everyday essentials

03 Summer essentials

04 Summer party

Office SS27. Credits: OLYMP

The new fashion attitude is not loud. It is relaxed, positive, and self-assured. It embodies a stylish nonchalance, blending Mediterranean ease with a modern sense of luxury. The current zeitgeist is moving away from overly staged perfection towards an aesthetic of effortless elegance. The philosophy is to let go, enjoy, and be light without sacrificing style. The look is deliberately minimalist yet high-quality.

Key looks: smart layered looks in modern colour combinations; relaxed overshirts; and soft Oxford shirts in the new relaxed fit. Refined short-sleeved knitwear and linen shirts provide colour accents. Sets comprising an overshirt and matching trousers with small pleats create a casual feel. Elegant business stripes convey poise and quality.

Styling: open collars; soft draping; uncomplicated two-piece sets; high-quality basics in modern colours; effortless layering; and a tie with a striped shirt, styled in an “undone” manner.

Office SS27. Credits: OLYMP

Colour palettes

The collection thrives on a Mediterranean colour mood. A new feature is the refresh of the natural tone palette with strong colour impulses like soft lemon or a warm marsala. These can be perfectly combined with neutrals to create new, high-value colour blocks. The fresh colour combinations appear natural and straightforward, stimulating purchasing intent.

New colour combinations: lemon with off-white, sand, and morel. Here, summer-darks introduce new contrasts to the look, anchoring the lighter tones.

Credits: OLYMP

The key colour, marsala, conveys Mediterranean flair and can be worn in combination with white and taupe.

Credits: OLYMP

A fresh riviera blue also plays a central role in the business segment.

For the summer party and occasionwear, we are focusing on elegant champagne tones combined with dusty mauve and a neutral green.

Credits: OLYMP

Materials and feel

The focus is on natural textures and tangible quality. Surfaces are structured and increasingly washed to bring them to life.

Key materials include linen and linen blends. Cotton-TENCELTM blends also open up a new and exciting field. They combine softness with a natural feel and a cooling effect. We are therefore using them not only for shirts but also for knitwear and jersey. In the smart-business segment, the fabrics are additionally washed. Here, we have developed a new, very lightweight cotton poplin with a paper touch. A refined summer gabardine is used for a modern overshirt and trouser set.

We are consistently continuing with the Japanese-knitted-shirt. It combines the look of classic shirts with the comfort of jersey and is increasingly becoming a key component of modern smart-business looks.

This product group is rounded off by a set consisting of an overshirt and trousers made from a technical fabric. This combination is the perfect travel outfit: easy to combine and highly flexible for maximum comfort.

Credits: OLYMP

Product innovations

Aircon

The shirt with a built-in air conditioner. Its special weave construction gives it a highly air-permeable character. This makes it cooling and breathable – perfect for hot days in the office.

Natural stretch

An innovation in the non-iron segment is a summery, highly elastic development of a technical stretch fabric made from cotton and TENCELTM. This offers very high elasticity even without the use of synthetic fibres like elastane. Here, we combine our core competence in non-iron properties with the comfort of a stretch fabric and the cool, soft feel of the TENCELTM fibre.

Livinguard

With the new Livinguard finish, we are expanding our shirt, polo, and T-shirt ranges with a functional technology for long-lasting freshness. The innovative finish electrostatically binds odour molecules and reliably neutralises them. This keeps the garments fresher for longer and impresses in everyday life with comfort, functionality, and easy care.

Models / details / silhouettes

There is a lot of movement in silhouettes right now: shapes are becoming wider, and collars are regaining more volume. In turn, body lengths are becoming shorter so that the shirt can also be worn untucked. Our new relaxed fit provides a new, modern silhouette with a large Kent or button-down collar.

Credits: OLYMP

Additionally, some collars are designed without a stand. In the smart-business segment, we have a new vario collar that looks very formal when closed and shows a modern lapel look when worn open. Sporty elements like pintuck plackets and double breast pockets add fashionable accents to shirts.

Credits: OLYMP

Modern short-sleeved models are important not only for shirts but also for knitwear. New additions here are button-through styles and open-weave structures as statement pieces.

Alongside these are smooth, refined looks in exciting colours that can be worn both as a single piece and as a layering piece under an overshirt or jacket.

Credits: OLYMP

Everyday essentials

Wear it your way.

Lightness through airy layering looks. Our “Everyday Essentials” are designed for versatility. They appear more elegant and striking when combined with a shirt. Worn with a T-shirt, they become lighter, more casual, and more relaxed.

Whether worn open or closed, layered or as a complete look, each piece changes its character depending on the styling. The result is a modular wardrobe for business, smart casual, and everything in between. One system. Many ways to enjoy the summer.

ABOUT THE BRAND Read more about OLYMP on the company page