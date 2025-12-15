Olymp Signature – Report on the Autumn/Winter 2026 Collection

The Autumn Edit

The exclusive OLYMP SIGNATURE Autumn/Winter 2026 Collection combines traditional manufacturing with modern influences, rekindling the rich history of local craftsmanship. The past is interpreted in a contemporary manner, where timeless elegance harmoniously meets innovative design approaches.

Crafted with the utmost care and attention to detail, each individual piece embodies the authentic traditions of its origins. Stylish and characterful designs create a perfect bridge between the past and the present.

The Autumn Edit is a collection that impressively combines origin, workmanship and sustainability in a meaningful, timeless and distinctive way.

Core message

Modern layering – reinterpreted individual pieces Intelligently coordinated combinations produce versatile looks that can be easily adapted to all kinds of occasions – from everyday office life to leisure. The layering approach combines high-quality, timeless materials with modern silhouettes, lending structure and depth to every outfit.

This creates a distinctive overall look that harmoniously combines lightness, functionality and style.

Colour mood

A harmoniously graded palette ranging from pure white and clear light blue to deep dark blue provides a gentle, peaceful start to the day.

Cool, slightly bluish green tones bring lightness, clarity and a pleasant amount of comfort to everyday working life.

Warm beige and chocolate nuances as well as accentuating burgundy tones create deliberate highlights and emphasise a stylishly curated lifestyle.

Clarity meets depth, coolness meets warmth, calm meets passion.

Materials and designs

Business

Iconic products

The must-have for the season: A modern key stripe on an elegant satin base in off-white, bordeaux and warm brown tones serves as a striking style element, lending every outfit a distinctive signature.

Range highlight – pure virgin wool: This washable shirt made from 100 percent finely blended virgin wool combines luxurious texture with everyday comfort - perfect for long days and varying demands. Lightweight, comfortable to wear and elegant in appearance.

Stylish print details: Understated minimalist and monochrome prints add calm, elegant accents and tell clear design stories. The highlight print – inspired by a field of poppies – brings a gentle touch of nature to everyday business life.

Fine structures: A finely structured shirt with printed details on the inside of the collar and cuffs - available in six different colours – impresses with exclusive features such as hand-painted two-tone mother-of-pearl buttons that add a sophisticated finishing touch to the design.

A collection that brings clarity, quality and style to every moment of business life – elegant, durable and emotionally compelling.

Casual

Iconic products

Range highlight – cashmere meets wool: The highlight is this overshirt made from a high-quality cashmere-wool blend. It provides reliable protection from cooler moments while conveying openness and confidence – a statement piece for style-conscious appearances.

Cotton meets cashmere: A cotton-cashmere blend caresses the skin with an exceptionally soft, luxurious feel. This shirt speaks comfort, softness and a feeling that lasts. It accompanies demanding days with an ease that inspires confidence and an aesthetic that leaves a lasting impression – the perfect balance between everyday and luxury.

Meadow Flower Print: This meadow flower print in harmonious natural and blue tones is reminiscent of tranquil floral landscapes and brings calm, freshness and subtle poetry to your day.

This part of the collection stands for serenity, quality and an unmistakable sense of detail. Casual, but with spirit, depth and feeling – an expression of modern tranquillity and elegance.

Gateway to premium

Iconic products

Gateway to premium – Entry into the premium class: Our business shirt with innovative comfort. This business shirt with a soft, comfortable collar, perfect buttons with an exclusive mother-of-pearl sheen for style and durability, fine stitching on the collar and unrivalled premium cotton quality combines state-of-the-art materials with elaborate details that meet even the highest demands.

The garment-washed version with fine details in plain colours, complemented by a floral fineliner print, is versatile, stylish and timelessly elegant.

Styles

Iconic products

A reinterpreted button-down collar that fits gently around the neck while showing character. It combines modern clarity with timeless elegance and makes a subtle yet expressive statement.

The result is a style that is not only worn but experienced – a harmonious interplay between tradition and modernity that reveals personality: unpretentious, powerful and unforgettable.

Knit and jersey

Iconic products

Trophy Neck – a style statement made from pure lambswool: The Trophy Neck made from 100 percent lambswool impresses with its soft, familiar feel, while providing cosy warmth. As a perfect styling piece, this pullover lends a calm nobility - an attitude that needs no explanation because it is palpable. An element that makes elegance a given.

Three colours – three atmospheres:



Light beige blend: Gentle as the first light of a new day.

Dark blue: Deep, calm and clear like a night sky.

Chocolate: Warm, powerful and full of soul – a shade that shows character.

Turtle neck – the power of night: The turtleneck made from 100 percent lambswool in dark blue unfolds its special expressiveness; the elegance of the night, the appeal of the unspoken. A high-fashion jumper that does not need to be loud to make an impression – it tells its story through its shape, texture and the feeling it leaves you with as soon as you put it on. A piece that does not dictate style but brings it to life.

The Autumn Edit combines yesterday with today. The collection honours its roots, reinterprets traditions and accompanies the path to the future with natural confidence – stylish, self-assured and authentic.

