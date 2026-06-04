OLYMP Signature: spring/summer 2027 collection report

Moments in the sun

The OLYMP Signature spring/summer 2027 collection embodies effortless ease. It captures a lifestyle that combines tranquillity, confidence and self-determination. The collection translates soothing simplicity into modern elegance.

Inspired by the slower pace of country life, it creates space for clarity, well-being and creative energy. Stylish. Composed. Full of positivity.

Core message

Styling

Cleverly curated looks adapt effortlessly to any occasion, from a business meeting in the office to after-work sundowners. For everyday, leisure and travel. For relaxed evenings and special moments. Always stylish and perfectly dressed.

Credits: OLYMP Signature

Colour mood

A powerful summer blue sets new accents, ranging from ink, a pigmented navy blue, to light, fresh shades of blue.

Off-white and cool grey tones meet enriched neutrals; earthy sand and brown shades; taupe and bronze.

Burnt terracotta nuances, cameo brown and delicate rosé lend the colour palette a warm depth.

Soft, dynamic green tones such as basil, avocado and sage capture the natural tranquillity of country life.

A business shirt made from 100 percent cotton, cleverly woven into a mini-dot pattern. The new, larger button-down collar ensures a sporty fit and can be styled in various ways, with or without a tie.

Credits: OLYMP Signature

A tie crafted from luxurious grenadine fabric and the finest pure silk lends the look an elegant depth. Paired with a pure cotton jersey bomber-style jacket, it creates a modern business look with a relaxed attitude.

Worn without a tie and with the top button undone, the look is significantly more casual. It is confident, uncomplicated and ready for leisure time.

The distinctive twill stripe in pure cotton makes a fashion statement in shades of taupe and blue. Worn casually open with a modern suit, it creates a confident look for the office that is stylish, impactful and refreshingly simple.

From the office straight to sundowners: a modern suit meets a floral business shirt for a stylish statement. The finest mother-of-pearl buttons, triple hand-lacquered in a subtle two-tone finish, give the look a special sophistication and elegant depth.

Credits: OLYMP Signature

Relaxed confidence combined in a sophisticated casual look: the cotton and silk polo shirt impresses with luxurious mother-of-pearl buttons and an elegant colour selection. Easy to combine, strong in appearance.

A confident semi-business look with a maritime accent: the marinière shirt meets an overshirt made of pure linen with a fine herringbone pattern.

A bandana made of the finest cotton, worn loosely around the neck, complements the look with subtle colour and adds a special, elegant touch.

The awning stripe in pure linen adds fresh, summery accents. It is light, natural and perfect for warm evenings and balmy summer nights.

The opaque interlock T-shirt in white showcases the refined side of a classic. Mercerised cotton provides a cool feel, a smooth surface and a high-quality appearance, ideal for a modern semi-business outfit.

The washed cotton twill shirt adds a summery touch with its fresh colour. A pure cotton bandana with a matching shadow print, tied loosely around the neck, gives the look that certain something.

Credits: OLYMP Signature

New collar shapes

Larger collar shapes make a modern statement and give classic shirts more presence. The larger button-down collar combines sporty casualness with stylish confidence. The linen lapel collar brings relaxed elegance to summer looks.

New materials

A cotton-silk blend gives the business shirt a particularly refined appearance. The fashionable, softly constructed Kent collar underlines the touch of luxury and combines the natural strengths of cotton and silk: a pleasant feel, a fine sheen and high wearing comfort. This quality is consistently continued in the knitwear range, as a T-shirt and polo with a smooth, high-quality surface.

The linen capsule collection showcases summery lightness in subtle colours. Plain shirts in fresh shades form the basis, complemented by awning stripes that harmoniously extend the colour palette. A shadow print in two colourways captures this mood and is echoed in the bandana.

The plain linen is presented in three style variations: with a larger Kent collar, as a band-collar style and as an elegant answer to the resort shirt with a lapel collar.

The washed Oxford shirt made of the finest cotton is reinterpreted. In plain and mille-rayé, in classic blue and rosé tones, it combines sporty lightness with an innovative, larger button-down collar.

Credits: OLYMP Signature

Print news

A taupe-coloured paisley design unfolds gently on a light blue background, combining quiet elegance with summery lightness.

The focus is on a floral key print with a natural-coloured shadow background. This is complemented by a harmonious dark blue version that stylishly combines depth and warmth. Light dots on a dark blue twill base set fashionable accents. They are modern, concise and full of relaxed confidence.

A fine tendril print on a woven stripe brings structure and the feel of artisanal sophistication to the collection. The macro-paisley design on washed twill in muted colours gives the looks a strong character with a subtle presence.

Accessories

Key items

Ties made of pure silk set elegant accents with fine substance. Grenadine weaves bring a touch of luxury to any look with their characteristic structure. Printed silk impresses with lively motifs that convey movement and lightness. Paisley appears both familiar and newly interpreted, as an expression of classic elegance with a modern attitude.

Pocket squares “Made in Italy” complement the collection with hand-rolled sophistication in pure silk. The prints pick up on central designs of the collection and tell their own style story. Printed on both sides, they offer double the expressiveness and versatile combination options.

Bandanas “Made in Italy” combine hand-rolled finishing with pure cotton and summery lightness. Their soft texture subtly brightens up any look. Versatile to wear, from casual to sophisticated, they lend the styling an individual, confident note.

Credits: OLYMP Signature

Jersey knits

The collection sets sophisticated, summery accents with new seasonal colours. The marinière T-shirt made of mercerised cotton impresses in high-quality interlock knit with a smooth surface, cool feel and pleasantly light wearing comfort. Its classic striped look gives the look timeless freshness.

The bonded jersey bomber jacket complements the line with modern restraint. The two-way zip opens up versatile wearing options and underlines the subtly sporty character.

Knitwear

A new composition in seasonal colours lends the knitwear line a fine touch of luxury. A plain jersey knit with a smooth, refined surface and a pleasantly soft feel is created from 90 percent organic cotton and ten percent silk. The line includes a T-shirt and a polo shirt with real mother-of-pearl buttons that add an elegant touch to the look.

Another quality made from 90 percent organic cotton and ten percent hemp stands for natural lightness and subtle structure. Clean cuts, calm lines and a soft feel define the expression. The T-shirt brings relaxed clarity to everyday life, while the trophy collar gives the look a quiet, unmistakable presence.