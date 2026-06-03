OLYMP unveils exclusive 2026 Matchday polo shirt collection

OLYMP Bezner KG is no longer known solely for high-quality businesswear. Today, the internationally established fashion brand based in Bietigheim-Bissingen (Ludwigsburg district, Baden-Württemberg, Germany) is equally synonymous with hybrid looks and relaxed casual styles. This includes the polo shirt as an absolute essential of men’s fashion. To mark the upcoming global sporting event, this versatile key piece is available in a limited-edition Matchday edition, designed for long summer evenings, shared moments and smart casual style.

Heiko Ihben, OLYMP Managing Director for Brand, Product & Human Resources, says: “Matchday is a feeling of anticipation, excitement and shared moments with friends. It goes hand in hand with a desire to look good – without looking like you’re in fancy dress. It is for precisely this reason that we’ve developed the Matchday edition. The polo shirt is ideal for this, as it has a sporty feel but a smart look. It works just as well with jeans as it does with chinos or suit trousers. Our Matchday polo shirts encapsulate this versatility with clear colour schemes, a contemporary fit and tried-and- tested OLYMP quality. Effortless, modern and perfect for everyday wear.”

In addition to its extensive range of polo shirts, the OLYMP fashion brand has developed a small capsule collection of exclusive Matchday polo shirts. Available in limited numbers, OLYMP Matchday polo shirts combine understated elegance with a sporty team spirit. The polo shirts are just as suitable for a group watch party as they are for a summer in the city, a trip or a spontaneous after-work drink. The modern take on the regular fit ensures a comfortable fit and a look that works just as well in everyday life as it does for smart business occasions.

The six sporty OLYMP Matchday polo shirts feature the colour schemes of the sporting nations Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Argentina and Brazil. These distinctive colours are further highlighted by patch details on the chest and at the ribbed sleeve ends. Precise, deliberately understated and a clear nod to the theme, without being overly flashy.

Heiko Ihben adds: “Matchday isn’t just about results; it’s about camaraderie, rituals, emotions and being together. That’s exactly what our fan polo shirts are designed for: simple, high-quality and with a touch of humour. And yes, for many people Italy is simply part of the package – as much a sense of style as it is a passion.”

OLYMP Bezner KG, based in Bietigheim-Bissingen near Stuttgart, is the market leader for shirts in Germany and one of Europe’s leading shirt brands. In addition, its high-quality clothing range – which includes business, casual and full-dress shirts, knitwear, sweatwear and accessories – is sold in over 40 countries worldwide.

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