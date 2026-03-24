OLYMP wins test for best non-iron white shirt

The white shirt is a timeless classic. It is the epitome of modern business elegance and an essential basic in every wardrobe. The non-iron version makes it particularly easy to care for and ensures a consistently crease-free appearance. According to a recent shirt test by the weekly magazine “Stern”, the best examples in this segment come from OLYMP. The fashion brand from Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany, internationally renowned for high-quality menswear, performed convincingly in all test categories as expected.

The test included shirts from competing brands Seidensticker, Walbusch, Profuomo, Charles Tyrwhitt, Uniqlo and OLYMP. All six models were classic white, made of pure cotton and declared as explicitly non-iron. In various evaluation stages, experts assessed the shirts based on overall impression; dimensional stability; fabric quality; seams; buttons; buttonholes; collar and cuffs. The shirts were then subjected to a two-day wear test under everyday conditions. They were evaluated for feel against the skin, freedom of movement, odour formation, fit and creasing. Breathability was also carefully tested. The shirts were washed five times according to a strict washing programme and then dried. Furthermore, typical everyday stains such as ballpoint pen ink, coffee and synthetic sweat were applied to the fabric during the test, each with an appropriate exposure time.

According to the “Stern” test editors, OLYMP delivers the best overall package with its Luxor business shirt. The shirt absorbs hardly any odours when worn, remains largely crease-free and impressed in the test with the highest degree of smoothness after repeated washing. It is also smart enough for formal occasions and essentially offers everything a good shirt should. The OLYMP Luxor shirt was convincing in all tested categories. It scored particularly well on workmanship, comfort, whiteness retention and care, durability and non-iron properties, fully demonstrating its strengths in crease resistance during wear.

Mark Bezner, managing partner of OLYMP, said: “For 75 years, OLYMP has stood for uncompromising quality in materials and workmanship, excellent wear and care properties, an optimal price-performance ratio, a convincing fashion statement and responsible business practices. This applies not only to shirts but to all our products. We are therefore delighted with this outstanding test result.”

Correct care is crucial for the washing result and the durability of clothing. According to OLYMP's recommendation, the range of measures to reduce creasing and extend the life of the garment is extensive. This includes turning the shirts inside out and folding the collar and cuffs inwards on the fully buttoned items during washing or tumble drying. It is also crucial to load the drum with a maximum of six shirts per wash cycle. Using the correct detergent and programme, appropriate water temperature according to the care label and spinning at an ideal 400 revolutions per minute are also key. After the wash cycle, it is important to immediately hang the shirts on hangers to dry and to smooth out the collar, cuffs and the closed button placket.

This results in almost complete non-iron performance, even for other OLYMP shirt lines that are only labelled 'easy-iron' due to fashion-led material compositions and finishing details, unlike the OLYMP Luxor shirt, which is clearly marked as non-iron and crease-free. Thanks to the self-smoothing effect, any remaining creases disappear on their own through body heat and tension during wear.

ABOUT THE BRAND Read more about OLYMP on the brandpage