On Black Friday MUD Jeans increases prices as a signal against over-consumption

Amsterdam, 26 November - To counteract the sales craze of Black Friday, MUD Jeans announces the launch of Blue Friday. MUD Jeans will increase their prices with €10, double it themselves and donate €20,- per sold item to Sea Shepherd, the marine wildlife conservation organisation.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are intended to mark the beginning of the holiday shopping season. Each year these shopping events increasingly create billions in sales for clothing and other products. This shopping madness generates great volumes of waste with people buying products they often don’t need, solemnly for the sake of not missing out on bargains.

Peaking carbon emissions

There is more. Well over half of all sales are happening online, leading to vast amounts of single-use plastic packaging. The increasing demand for next-day or even same-day delivery comes with the high carbon cost of international transport.

From over-consumption to awareness

To help people resist the discounts on Black Friday, MUD Jeans will provide consumers with friendly reminders on what’s at stake. Every day the brand will focus on a different topic linked to over-consumption and it’s impact on the planet. They will curate a Blue Friday Program, with meaningful activities to do instead of shopping on Black Friday. MUD Jeans teamed up again with the ocean preservation organisation Sea Shepherd to shift the focus from jaw dropping sales to raising awareness on environmental issues.

Raising prices instead of consumption

To discourage consuming on Black Friday, MUD Jeans will increase their prices by €10 on November 29th which will go straight to Sea Shepherd. For every purchase made that day the Dutch company will donate another €10 to support Sea Shepherd in their mission to protect the oceans.

About MUD Jeans

MUD Jeans is the only circular jeans brand in the world. In 2020, the brand aims to launch a pair of jeans that are made of 100% post-consumer recycled cotton. In 2013 MUD Jeans introduced the innovative ‘Lease A Jeans’ concept. This concept encourages the shift form ownership to access. The brand’s denim essentials are designed according to the principles of the circular economy with an eye for minimal design. MUD Jeans attained certifications from various sustainable organizations, such as the international B Corp. For more information: www.mudjeans.eu

About Sea Shepherd

Sea Shepherd is an international non-profit marine conservation movement using innovative tactics and direct action to defend, conserve and protect the worlds oceans and marine wildlife. Founded by Paul Watson in 1977, today Sea Shepherd is a worldwide movement with independent national and regional entities in over 20 countries united by a common mission through Sea Shepherd Global, based in Amsterdam, which coordinates communications, logistics and a fleet of ships to cooperate on campaigns around the world. Sea Shepherd investigates and documents violations of international and national conservation law, and enforces conservation measures where legal authority exists.