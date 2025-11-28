One company, many journeys: A passport to VF’s brand universe

At VF, careers don’t follow a straight line; they travel across street culture and skate parks with Vans, up alpine ridgelines with The North Face, into urban heritage with Timberland, or via backpacks and bags from JanSport, Kipling and Eastpak. Few fashion groups can boast such a diverse range of iconic brands under one roof, let alone transform them into a genuine career playground.

Find your passion, then keep evolving

The apparel and footwear company is rooted in performance and elevated design, delivering sustainable and long-term value. For talent inside the organisation, that purpose becomes something tangible: mobility. Because the group spans outdoor, active, streetwear, workwear and accessories, careers can move horizontally across segments as much as they move vertically up the ladder.

A planner might find their calling in the precision of forecasting demand for backpacks at Eastpak, then pivot into The North Face to work closer to the outdoor performance consumer. A marketer may discover their sweet spot in community-building at Vans, and later translate that expertise into storytelling around Timberland’s heritage and responsibility. Each step deepens your craft and widens your perspective, without losing the sense of alignment between your values and your work.

People at the heart of the journey

VF places people at the centre of its culture, and responsibility shapes the way the company operates. With more than one million individuals benefiting from its activities in over 40 countries, VF recognises that supporting people and protecting the planet go hand in hand. This includes respecting worker rights, engaging in community programmes across the supply chain, and advancing a clear Environmental & Social Responsibility roadmap with transparent data and targets.

Within the organisation, Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Action (IDEA) is a practical framework rather than a slogan. Employee networks and development opportunities help ensure that different perspectives contribute to the evolution of the company and its brands. The goal is a workplace where everyone feels included and supported, and where people can do meaningful work—whether they sit in design, retail, wholesale, digital, planning or sourcing.

Build the career you really want

For potential employees, VF offers something increasingly rare in the fashion industry: the freedom to grow without limits. The company’s career philosophy centres on learning, curiosity and continuous development, supported by structured training, mentorship and opportunities to gain hands-on experience across brands, roles and different countries.

Employees can explore new functions, step into emerging areas like digital product creation or advanced analytics or pursue leadership pathways backed by robust internal development programmes, such as the “Gig Makers” program that allows to work on mini projects on different brands and functions. Because each brand has its own culture, consumer and innovation engine, talent can expand their skill set while staying within the same organisation, gaining experience that would normally require multiple job changes across multiple companies.

It’s an invitation to build a career that feels personal, purposeful and adventurous; one where you are encouraged to try, explore, move, grow and redefine what you’re capable of. VF offers one corporate home and countless journeys. Your next chapter might begin in outdoor, active or packs, but it certainly doesn’t have to end there.

Ready to collect your next career stamp?

Explore current opportunities at VF Corporation and take the first step toward finding your call within its global brand universe.