One Step Further with Form. Function. Friendship. Family. Freedom. Fassbender.

Collection

As summer nears, Fassbender takes off to a journey to the most beloved places! With curiosity and an open heart, the makers behind the label travel to their favorite place on earth – Ibiza! Since childhood, this special place with breathtaking landscapes and warm, welcoming people has been Christina's and Sebastian's summer sanctuary. Diving into the rich culture of this Mediterranean island, Fassbender blends their signature Hanseatic elegance with Balearic colors, textures and heritage.

The essential wardrobe is complemented with new playful summer dresses that celebrate the joie de vivre of Ibiza. The 22 looks reflect the colors of the Mediterranean, inspired by both, in the bright coral and blue inspired by the paintings of Carolanna Parlato and Sarah Crowner, and the natural sandy shades of Spanish deserts. Paying homage to Balearic artisanship, Fassbender developed ceramic jewelry with Galician artists Maria Josefa Sanchez Castedo. The floral necklaces, bracelets and details are influenced by Mediterranean fauna, delicate, yet strong.

With a deep sense of respect for our environment and the life within, Fassbender is continuously looking out for the most exciting innovations to make fashion more beautiful. For the upcoming collection, Fassbender continues to support small sustainable productions. The collection features a light leather jacket made from the novel Desserto® cactus leather and a signature fringe dress made of a unique sustainable cotton-and-lyocell-mix, developed exclusively for Fassbender by an Italian manufacture.

Pushing responsible fashion, 2021 saw the debut of Fassbender Second Life, a program offering personalized custom-made, up-cycled garments from previous seasons' stock. For the upcoming winter season, Fassbender launches the first classic denim collection. Based on new, innovative dyeing processes, the production is non-toxic and environment-friendly, in contrast to conventional denim making. Staying in line with nature's resources, the collection features five different fits in five natural dyes.

About Fassbender

Fassbender is the eponym of elegance and strength. She is a woman on the move, effortlessly balancing family, friends and work. She is creative, smart and vivacious, chic, but with a sense of sophisticated Hanseatic understatement. And she cares. She cares deeply about the people around her and the environment she inhabits.

Fassbender is a Hamburg-based label that brings together the elegance of sophisticated tailoring, comfort and functionality. A Fassbender garment is an everyday companion that makes it through the rainy morning walk and the summer hike, and shines at the cocktail dinner in the evening.

Founded in 2017 by fashion industry veteran Christina Fassbender with her brother Sebastian Steinhoff, and designed by New York-based creative director Matthias Louwen, Fassbender is a friends and family business with a strong commitment to quality and responsibility.

Fassbender believes in the connectedness of living beings and nature and work towards a responsible circular economy that respects the environment and all of its life. Every season, the makers of the label explore the newest material innovations, all sourced from certified workshops with the highest ethical standards for everyone involved in the creation process. Natural materials, like alpaca and lambs wool, are produced by animal-friendly farms, the peace silk is made without sacrificing living silk worms, the vegan leathers are sourced from organic materials and the label is continuously increasing the share of recycled materials in the collections.

The entire collection is made in Portugal and Belgium and committed to responsible production with respect to everyone and everything involved.

Every single Fassbender piece is made with a human touch, with creativity and emotions. The designs are handmade on dress form, manually drawn and perfected with meticulous cutting techniques. Each garment is worn and tested by Christina and her friends before going into production to make sure it feels as beautiful as it looks.

