OnlyFans launches first-ever streetwear collaboration

OnlyFans, the subscription-based social platform where creators can monetise exclusive content directly from their followers, has launched its first-ever streetwear collaboration with Los Angeles-based Pleasures, as it continues to invest in fashion partnerships.

The limited-edition six-piece Pleasures and OnlyFans collection draws inspiration from “performance, spectacle, and the shared language of motorsport,” and takes visual codes of race-team culture from logos to patches and kits of the track across a line of graphic T-shirts, a racing jersey, a cap, and a bikini, featuring tire-tread prints, 90s-inspired motifs, and pit-crew detailing. Prices range from 44 to 80 US dollars.

Pleasures and OnlyFans collection campaign Credits: OnlyFans shot by Jason Landis

The co-branded unisex collection is OnlyFans' first streetwear collaboration as part of a growing roster of fashion partnerships, which has included capsule collections with contemporary French fashion brand LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi, which featured white briefs and black boxer shorts, and London-based Poster Girl's limited-edition capsule that included a corset, a dress, and shorts in blue latex, alongside G-string thongs and a white graphic 90s-style baby tee.

However, this is the first time the collaboration will also be sold through a significant retail presence, both online and in physical retail stores. As well as being available direct from the OnlyFans store, the capsule will be carried by 18 retailers worldwide, including Revolve, Extra Butter, Footshop, Asphalt NYC, and Sneaker Politics, reflecting OnlyFans’ continued expansion into fashion to extend its reach beyond its platform into retail, editorial, and cultural programming.

Pleasures and OnlyFans collection campaign Credits: OnlyFans shot by Jason Landis

OnlyFans continues push into fashion

Keily Blair, chief executive of OnlyFans, said in a statement: "Pleasures is one of the most iconic names in streetwear, known for their exclusive collaborations with brands that share its counter-culture approach and values.

"As OnlyFans continues to expand its apparel offering to include limited-edition capsule collections, this partnership makes perfect sense. The Pleasures team join a growing roster of culturally connected fashion brands sharing and monetising their content on OnlyFans and OFTV, as industry tastemakers recognise the unique role OnlyFans can play to showcase their edgy, unfiltered creative process."

Pleasures and OnlyFans collection campaign Credits: OnlyFans shot by Jason Landis

Beyond the collection, streetwear brand Pleasures has also joined OnlyFans as a creator to share content that goes beyond traditional social platforms, from early design work and behind-the-scenes footage to original creative programming. In addition, Pleasures will also feature in an episode of The Fashion Files, the OFTV series documenting the creative processes of the platform's fashion names.

Commenting on the collaboration, Alex James, co-founder of Pleasures, said: "We've always been drawn to the worlds which most brands stay away from. Racing has this whole language of speed and risk, and putting OnlyFans inside it felt right. This collection takes something familiar and makes it ours.”

Pleasures join a growing list of fashion designers and brands on the OnlyFans platform, including Rick Owens, Collina Strada, Johnny Hoxton and Elena Velez.

Pleasures and OnlyFans collection campaign Credits: OnlyFans shot by Jason Landis