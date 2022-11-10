Osprey makes significant progress in sustainability efforts

Osprey, a leader in creating top-quality, high-performance innovative carry solutions is on track to become the most progressive, transparent and sustainable hardgoods brand in the world. As full bluesign® Systems Partner, Osprey has been able to reduce its impact by 30-40% by shifting to recycled materials compared to using virgin material.

The brand first announced its sustainability mission back in June 2019, with the launch of the stylish Archeon and Arcane series, which boasted durable recycled fabrics. Since then, Osprey has launched a bluesign® Product - the limited-edition Talon Earth which featured recycled ocean plastic and buckles made of renewable bio-based methane, Remnants a collection made from repurposed excess fabric directly from our supply chain, as well as a waterproof collection boasting recycled fabrics.

For this current fall/winter season all new main body fabrics are made of 100% recycled content (except where UHMWPE was used for added durability) and 65% of fabrics across the Fall 2022 line are made with 100% recycled content.

From raw materials and chemistry benchmarks to progressive factory code of conduct agreements and programs that extend a product’s end of life, Osprey is taking a truly holistic approach and looking at every aspect of its business and those businesses connected to it to ensure that it leaves as little trace possible.

