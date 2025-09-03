& Other Stories unveils new branding under Jonathan Saunders

Fashion and lifestyle brand & Other Stories, part of the H&M Group, has unveiled new branding and the first pieces designed by newly appointed chief creative officer Jonathan Saunders.

British designer Saunders, who joined & Other Stories in April to drive the brand forward into its next phase of growth, has revealed a new “brand spirit,” including a new logo that has been changed to a statement, capitalised font, moving away from its previous handwritten design, alongside a new tone of voice, offering a “fresh approach to creative expression, design and styling”.

& Other Stories AW25 – September chapter Credits: & Other Stories shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch

“The fall campaign celebrates real clothes for everyday experiences, designed to inspire individuality,” explained Saunders in the press release. “The new brand identity combines nostalgia with modernity and signifies an exciting new chapter for & Other Stories.”

The “first chapter” of the autumn/winter collection is described as “modern nostalgia,” drawing on references from the 60s, 70s and 90s, exploring “progressive silhouettes, vintage-inspired lived in textures and a fluid attitude, juxtaposed with technical fabrics,” such as mohair, croc-effect leather, jacquard and corduroy.

& Other Stories AW25 – September chapter Credits: & Other Stories AW25 shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch

& Other Stories adds that the “re-imagined everyday pieces with an elevated edge” have been created for “individuals who embrace self-expression". That individuality comes through in the styling, “where youthful energy is expressed through laid-back layering and unexpected pairings”.

Highlights from the September collection include an elevated croc-effect leather bomber jacket paired with corduroy trousers, layered with a half-zip sweater, alongside tailored circle or pencil skirts worn with scarf-detailed blouses and slouchy wool coats, and fuzzy mohair knit sweaters with denim. While accessories explore subtle nostalgic elements, from 70s-tinged eyewear to chunky gold-tone necklaces, and leather bags inspired by bowling styles.

& Other Stories AW25 – September chapter Credits: & Other Stories AW25 shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch

& Other Stories AW25 – September chapter Credits: & Other Stories AW25 shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch