& Other Stories appoints Jonathan Saunders as chief creative officer

& Other Stories appoints Jonathan Saunders new chief creative officer. He will assume the role in the first half of 2025 and will lead the brand's overall creative direction. The brand, part of the H&M Group, announced this in a press release to FashionUnited.

Saunders brings extensive experience from roles at Diane von Furstenberg, Pollini, and as a consultant for brands such as Calvin Klein and Louis Vuitton.

& Other Stories expects that Saunders' creative leadership and his understanding of contemporary fashion will be crucial for the brand's next phase.

Saunders is a British designer with a strong reputation in creative strategy and leadership within the international fashion industry. He previously held positions as chief creative officer at Diane von Furstenberg and creative director at Pollini. Additionally, he worked as a consultant for brands like Calvin Klein, Tiffany & Co., Chloé, Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen, Pucci, and Marc Jacobs. His own label is known globally for its innovative use of color and print.

Lina Söderqvist, managing director of & Other Stories, expressed enthusiasm about Saunders joining the company: “Jonathan brings a sophisticated blend of creativity and passion. His commitment and creative leadership, combined with a deep understanding of contemporary fashion, will be key to the brand's next phase. We look forward to working together and I warmly welcome him.”

Saunders also shared his enthusiasm about his new role: “I am excited to be working with & Other Stories and the H&M Group on this new chapter. Thoughtful and expressive design that is also accessible has enormous power in this rapidly changing industry.”

& Other Stories is a global fashion brand launched in 2013, offering ready-to-wear, shoes, bags, accessories, and beauty products. The brand has physical and online stores in Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East and is part of the Swedish fashion group H&M Group.