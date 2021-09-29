Outdoor fashion market The Drops returns to King's Cross

The Drops, an outdoor fashion and lifestyle market that debuted at King’s Cross over the summer, returns for fall.

From Friday October 1st to Sunday October 3rd the fashion market will also showcase a mix of lifestyle and homeware brands, including new additions One Essentials, a circular lifestyle brand reinventing underwear, Bryder, a contemporary streetwear brand and handmade English quilts from Twite Quilts.

The market concept aims to provide a setting for discovering new talent from across the UK, curated and selected in partnership with Hemingway Design. The aim is to show new creative fashion talent, designers, and craftspeople not only empowering the participating young brands and design talent to reach new audiences, but also providing them with mentoring opportunities at London’s home of design-led independent and established brands, Coal Drops Yard.