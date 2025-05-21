Palm Angels to launch fragrance line with Revlon

Luxury streetwear brand Palm Angels, which was acquired by brand management company Bluestar Alliance in February 2025, will launch its debut fragrance in 2027, after signing a licensing deal with beauty conglomerate Revlon.

In a statement, Palm Angels said it has signed a long-term fragrance licensing agreement with Revlon to develop a fragrance line for both men and women, as well as scented ancillary products, which are expected to launch in 2027.

The move is about expanding Palm Angels’ brand to “more audiences on a global scale” following recent creative collaborations with brands such as Moncler and the Argentine Football Association.

Joey Gabbay, chief executive of Bluestar Alliance, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Revlon to create Palm Angels' first permanent fragrance collection. Revlon’s expertise and capabilities will allow us to enter the fragrance business with confidence.

“Palm Angels has always aimed to create a lifestyle experience for our customers rooted in street culture that extends beyond clothing, and fragrance is a natural next step to shaping this world upon the brand’s 10-year anniversary.”

For Revlon, the deal reflects the beauty firm's renewed focus on accelerating its fragrance business, which in recent months has included a licensing partnership with Grammy-nominated artist Ice Spice and the renewal of its long-standing global deal with fashion and lifestyle brand Juicy Couture.

Michelle Peluso, chief executive of Revlon, added: “This partnership with one of Europe’s most exciting fashion brands is both transformative and full of potential for Revlon. As we focus on accelerating Revlon’s fragrance business, Palm Angels is a fantastic partner who will help us reach new, prestige audiences in new geographies and across new distribution channels.

“The Palm Angels team has built a highly engaged following and together I look forward to serving them further through this landmark fragrance deal.”