Pandora kicks off brand relaunch in Los Angeles

Danish jewellery brand Pandora headed to Los Angeles to officially relaunch the brand with an influencer-packed celebration to introduce its new company vision, “We give a voice to people’s loves – Passions, People and Places,” alongside an updated logo and monogram.

The event, attended by 400 international guests, featured a performance by Charlie XCX, and showcased the jewellery brand’s new long-term partnerships with six global influencers, actor Nathalie Emmanuel, models Georgia May Jagger and Halima Aden, dancer and actress Larsen Thompson, director, writer and consultant Margaret Zhang and artist Tasya van Ree, who were all chosen for “their relevance to the core Pandora audience,” added the brand, as it looks to increase brand relevance globally.

On the brand’s website, they added: “The inspirational collective give voice to the things they love and tell us what it means to be a modern woman. Regardless of their differences, they share one defining feature: a strong, individual voice.”

Pandora names six global influencers to target “core” Pandora audience

The relaunch of the brand for a new generation, focuses on the idea of self-expression and playfulness, and includes a new visual identity, including an updated logo, where the letter “o” boasts a rounder design in a new font with a new more subtle crown. This will appear across all Pandora channels, as well as advertising campaigns together with Pandora’s updated “fresh, modern tone,” where the brand will be celebrating “the true and diverse nature of women” by bring “stories, loves and passions to life”.

To add to the new vision, the brand has also introduced a new signature colour - pink that it states will be used as the brand’s main marker to make a “recognisable statement across all consumer touchpoints”.

“Since the launch of the Moments platform in year 2000, Pandora has built the best known jewellery brand in the world by allowing consumers to emotionally connect with their jewellery through co-creation and self-expression,” explained Pandora chief executive Alexander Lacik in a statement. “Today we strengthen this core proposition with a complete renewal of our entire consumer experience.”

This new direction will also be highlighted with a new store design, new celebrity endorsements, such as the collection being fronted by Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, as well as new product collaborations with its Harry Potter and Frozen II collections launching later in the year.

Pandora to target new generation with new signature pink colour and branding

One of the cornerstones of the brand relaunch is a new store design called ‘Expression’ that builds on “discovery and collecting,” explained the brand. The new store concept will gradually roll-out with a number of fully refurbished key stores expected in 2019, in the UK, as well as other key markets including China and Italy.

In addition, Pandora’s 20 online stores will be shifting to the new visual identity as well as “significantly improved” listing and product pages designed to optimise navigation and check-out flow. The new online stores also have cleaner visuals, better product imagery alongside “story-telling and transactional content”. The jewellery brand will also be refreshing its presence on marketplaces such as Tmall.

A number of products will hit the market in conjunction with the brand relaunch with the new autumn/winter 2019 collection, which marks the largest collection this year with 121 different designs spanning all product categories. Among the new products is the O Pendant which is a charms-carrying pendant for necklaces, its shape derived from the Pandora O symbol, highlighted in the new logo.

The relaunch will also be supported with the brand’s largest marketing investment in the company’s history, funded by cost reductions from the company-wide turnaround plan, ‘Programme Now’. In its Q2 results , Pandora said that testing of increased marketing investments in Italy and the UK had shown a positive effect on traffic and an ability to drive profitable revenue growth and this had led to increasing marketing investments for the rest of 2019.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs more than 28,000 people worldwide and its jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through more than 7,500 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.

Pandora is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange in Denmark and in 2018, Pandora’s total revenue was 22.8 billion Danish Krone, approximately 3.1 billion euros.

Images: via Pandora’s website