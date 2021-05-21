Pantone: Complement your color palette with 203 unique colors on Polyester

Pantone, the global colour authority, has curated a Polyester collection, featuring 203 vibrant and versatile colour options, from timeless neutrals to eye-popping neons, ideal for the athleisure, footwear, swimwear, sleepwear, fashion accessories, and home furnishings markets.

Today’s fashion designers know that polyester can be the perfect complement to cotton and other fabrics, particularly in athleisure and activewear, and Pantone’s big book of polyester swatches is an essential colour toolkit to help designers keep up with growing demand.

The Polyester Swatch Book, part of Pantone’s Fashion, Home + Interiors Color System, provides deep saturated colour options that fills the needs of today’s colour enthusiasts to express themselves displaying a colour depth best achieved with a non-cotton-based textile dyed system.

For effective colour management, the Polyester Swatch Book removes the guesswork by using a special system of colours dyed on 100 percent polyester fabric to showcase accurate reproduction in polyester and other synthetic fibres.

Pantone has selected on-trend forecast-driven colours, offering brighter colours than cotton can achieve, including neutral, bright, and pastel colours that offer greater inspiration for designers when creating polyester and polyester hybrid garments for today’s markets.

These Pantone Colors on polyester are a complement, with zero overlap, to the library of 2,625 Pantone Colors on cotton, allowing you to tell expanded, more diverse colour stories.

Displayed in an easy-to-use binder format, the Polyester Swatch Book features 5 cm x 5 cm mini-swatches, secured, double-layered, and affixed on unbacked 100 percent polyester fabric. Perfect for palette development, mood boards, presentations, and internal colour communication.

Removable swatches facilitate seamless colour selection, palette development and production coordination, and swatch card names are printed on page pockets for easy identification and return.

Pantone’s Polyester Swatch Book compliments Pantone’s existing cotton and nylon colours, adding more highly saturated and intense colours for flexible and comprehensive multi-material design palettes and provides richer colouration that cannot be easily achieved in other substrates.

To help you start developing your own colour palettes using polyester swatches, Pantone has curated a trend colour palette, inspired by PANTONEVIEW Colour Planner Autumn/Winter 2021/2022 Mythos, which reflects humanity and positivity expressed through colour.

Pantone Colour Trend Palette: Emboldened

A playful theme inspired by chromatic rivalries, Emboldened electrifies and energies. Surprisingly chaotic and vibrant, a range that comes together to create explosive colour stories. At the same time, each of these brave and blunt shades are perfectly poised to stand on their own in monochromatic statements or false tone-on-tones. Celebrating diversity and plurality, Emboldened expresses a fair and optimistic vision of the future, one where wide possibilities of application coexist with rich, multi-coloured harmonies.

Visual

Poly swatches

Color Harmonies

Palette inspired by PANTONEVIEW Colour Planner Autumn/Winter 2021/2022 Mythos

Until June 30, Pantone is offering 20 percent off its Polyester Swatch Book.

Learn more about our Polyester system https://www.pantone.com/uk/en/polyester-swatch-book Email euro-sales@pantone.com or call +44 (0)1233 225 450.