Para Mi introduces The Studio Edit: a contemporary direction within the collection

Over the past few months, Para Mi has been working hard behind the scenes on an exciting new chapter: The Studio Edit. This new line within the Para Mi collections will be launched during the spring/summer 2027 presentation.

Para Mi believes The Studio Edit perfectly meets the demands of today's consumer. It offers a fresh new direction that enriches the collection from SS27 with a contemporary feel and renewed energy. While Para Mi is known for its accessible, feminine collections, this line enhances the signature style with a more modern look. Think various barrel and o-shape silhouettes in light washes; tonal sets in stone and sand shades; combined with streamlined basics. The campaign imagery underscores the line's urban character: nonchalant and rooted in everyday life, but with a clear eye for detail.

Credits: Para Mi

To be seen at Modefabriek and CIFF

The Studio Edit will be presented to buyers for the first time at Modefabriek in Amsterdam on July 5 and 6. Para Mi can be found at stand 344 at that edition. Subsequently, the collection can also be viewed during the Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF) in Copenhagen from August 3 to 5.

Additionally, the new line can be viewed in one of the Para Mi showrooms. For more information and buying appointments, Para Mi can be reached via sales@para-mi.com or by telephone at +31 (0)20 811 0334.

Credits: Para Mi

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