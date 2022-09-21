Paris Design Awards 2022 announces Fashion winners

The lucky winners of the 2022 Paris Design Awards in the fashion and fashion accessories category, are Coltesse, Weinsanto and Aristide. The competition is chaired by the French fashion designer Christine Phung.

The Paris Grand Prize for Fashion was awarded to the brand Coltesse, which offers "essential, timeless, comfortable" clothing with a made in Paris label. Coltesse questions the notion of timelessness and challenges gender notions. Our eco-conscious clothing," explains Florent Coltesse in a press release, "is minimalist at first glance, but it conceals a considerable amount of attention to volume, balance and practicality.

Courtesy of Grands Prix de la Création de la Ville de Paris. Coltesse

The refined approach of Coltesse is in contrast to that of Weinsanto, the winner of the Grand Prize for Emerging Talent at the Paris Design Awards. A former dancer turned fashion designer, Victor Weinsanto trained at the Chardon Savard school and then in the workshops of Jean-Paul Gaultier. With his eponymous line created in 2020, he plays on an inclusive Couture, made from deadstock materials and inspired by the world of cabaret.

Courtesy of Grands Prix de la Création de la Ville de Paris. Weinsanto. Photo : François Quillacq

The Grand Prize for Fashion Accessories (new at this 2022 edition) was awarded to glove-maker Aristide, who made a name for himself on the market when he launched a short glove with pouch sewn on the right hand side. The glove closes with a black waterproof zipper and can be used to store all your daily essentials. Aristide's goal? To propose a contemporary take on the glove based on essential know-how through an annual collection which is produced at a workshop in the Philippines".

Courtesy of Grands Prix de la Création de la Ville de Paris. Aristide.

Each of the winners of a 2022 Paris Design Award receives 18,000 euros along with a stand at French accessories trade fair Première Classe.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR and has been translated and edited into English by Veerle Versteeg.