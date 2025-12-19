Paris Fashion Week Men's January 2026: What the provisional schedule reveals

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) has just released its provisional schedule for Paris Fashion Week Men's January 2026. Paris Fashion Week Men's will take place from January 20 to 25, 2026. It will showcase the autumn/winter 2026/2027 menswear collections.

The provisional line-up includes 35 shows and 32 presentations, comparable to January 2025 which featured 37 shows and 30 presentations. The presentations are scheduled on days already packed with shows and often overlap, aligning with the same time slots as the runway events.

Notable absences from the January 2026 schedule include Loewe; Grace Wales Bonner, appointed artistic director of Hermès menswear; and Paul Smith, who has opted to show in Milan. Other brands missing from the line-up compared to January 2025 are: Lanvin, Taakk, Les Fleurs Studio, Doublet, Wooyoungmi, Lazoschmidl and AMC (Aldo Maria Camillo). Balenciaga is also not listed on the provisional FHCM schedule for January 2026.

Newcomers to the runway schedule are Jeanne Friot (January 20, 3pm CET) and Magliano (January 24, 3pm CET).

New additions to the presentation schedule are: ERL (January 22, from 10am to 6pm CET); KML (January 20, from 4pm to 6:30pm CET); Sonia Carrasco (January 22, from 3pm to 5:30pm CET); and Ssstein (January 25, from 10am to 12:30pm CET).

Hermès and Dior Homme: Véronique Nichanian's final collection, Jonathan Anderson's second

Continuing the trend from 2025, the major houses retain their established time slots, set in agreement with the FHCM. These include Louis Vuitton (January 20, 8pm CET) and Dior Homme, where Jonathan Anderson will present his second menswear collection (January 22, 7pm CET). Hermès will show Véronique Nichanian's final collection (January 24, 8pm CET). Other key shows are Yohji Yamamoto (January 21, 5:30pm CET); Rick Owens (January 21, 12:30pm CET); and Comme des Garçons Homme Plus (January 22, 5pm CET).

The FHCM also highlights several notable returns. Charles Jeffrey Loverboy will be presenting, having shown in January 2025 but not in June 2025 (January 24, from 5:30pm to 8pm CET). The same applies to Post Archive Faction (PAF) (January 25, from 2:30pm to 5pm CET). Maison Kitsuné is also returning after a several-season absence (January 24, from 11am to 5pm CET).

Premium time slots, which offer maximum press and buyer attention, have been allocated to several brands. These include LGN (Louis-Gabriel Nouchi) (January 23, 8pm CET) and Willy Chavarria (January 23, 3pm CET). Jacquemus will close this first Paris Fashion Week (PFW) of 2026 (January 25, 7:30pm CET).

Additionally, the FHCM has noted the off-schedule show for Patou (January 25, 3pm CET). It also announced the brands participating in its Sphère showroom: Cachi, C.R.E.O.L.E, Gardouch, La Cage, Lazoschmidl, Ouest Paris and Rkivecity.