Paris Fashion Week Men's: Jonathan Anderson’s debut at Dior and Saint Laurent’s return

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) has unveiled the provisional calendar for the upcoming Paris Fashion Week Men’s (PFWM), to take place from June 24 to 29. A highlight of the week will be Jonathan Anderson's highly anticipated first show at the helm of Dior's menswear collections, as well as the debut of Spanish brand Camper, which joins the official Paris Fashion Week calendar for the first time.

The spring/summer 2026 season will bring together a total of 69 fashion houses and designers, 30 of which will show in a presentation format and the other 39 through the traditional runway show. These presentations will be complemented by the fashion design students’ show from the Institut Français de la Mode (IFM), a collective show which, as in every edition, will open the calendar for this season of PFWM. French fashion house Jacquemus will close the event with its show on Sunday, June 29.

This upcoming edition of PFWM will follow Milan Fashion Week Men’s, scheduled from June 20 to June 24, and will precede Paris Haute Couture Week, which will take place from July 7 to 10. This calendar, although busy, particularly considering that it will be preceded by the Florentine trade fair Pitti Uomo, from June 17 to 20, is much lighter than last year, after the British Fashion Council made the decision, at the beginning of April, to cancel the June edition of London Fashion Week. The British event will therefore only have two editions: in September and February.

Jonathan Anderson’s and Camper’s debuts at ‘Paris Fashion Week’

Returning to the provisional calendar for the upcoming edition of PFWM, there will be an initial group of 30 brands and designers, led by Camper. The Spanish brand will make its debut on June 26 with the presentation of its latest ready-to-wear line from ‘CamperLab’, developed under the artistic direction of Finnish fashion and shoe designer Achilles Ion Gabriel, creative director of the company. The debut is part of the brand’s celebration of its 50th anniversary.

Beyond Camper and CamperLab, the Camiel Fortgens brand, launched in 2014 by the Dutch fashion designer of the same name, will also make its debut on the official calendar, through a presentation model. The same applies to the Brazilian brand P. Andrade, from the creative couple formed by Pedro Andrade and Paula Kim. These two presentations will take place on the last day, June 29, and are part of a calendar of presentations that will also include Meta Campania Collective, Berluti, Acne Studios, Isabel Marant, Ungaro, Undercover and Y-3 by Yohji Yamamoto and Adidas. Marine Serre, who will continue to develop her menswear line with a presentation alternative to the traditional runway show, and Sacai, who will swap her usual runway show for an equally original presentation, will also be taking part.

Design of the ready-to-wear collection from Camper's CamperLab line. Credits: Camper.

As for the runway shows, among the 39 scheduled to date, the Dior show, set for June 27, is undoubtedly the most anticipated. It is at 2.30pm CEST that Jonathan Anderson is expected to make his debut as the new artistic director of Dior's menswear collections, after his stint as artistic director of Loewe. Loewe will be one of the big absentees from the calendar, pending the debut of the duo formed by Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, the new artistic directors, who we hope to see at the next edition of Paris Women's Fashion Week, at the end of September.

In addition to Anderson's debut at Dior, Julian Klausner's debut as the new artistic director of Dries Van Noten is also generating a great deal of interest. The house, owned by Spanish Puig since 2018, seems determined to continue to develop and promote itself on the catwalks and in its fashion activities. This will be the first runway show of a menswear collection from the brand since the house presented at the June 2024 edition of PFWM, the last collection under its founder, Dries Van Noten. French house Saint Laurent is another returning to the catwalks, presenting a menswear collection as part of the PFWM, in which it had not participated since its January 2023 edition. It is also worth highlighting the Kartik Research show, which will make its debut in the runway show programme after participating in a presentation format for three seasons.

Completing the line up are the shows of both regular and increasingly established PFWM designers, such as Wales Bonners, who is making a comeback after missing the January 2025 edition; Études Studio, who is finally returning to organise a runway show after several seasons of presence only in the form of a presentation; the New York designer of Mexican and Irish origin, Willy Chavarria, who is returning after his debut at the January 2025 edition; and British brand and designer Craig Green, who had not shown at PFWM since its June 2022 edition. A leading role that he will resume and share with the regulars of the event, who make Paris the world capital of fashion, including menswear. These houses include Louis Vuitton, Comme des Garçons, Kenzo and Hermès.