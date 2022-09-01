Paris Fashion Week's preliminary schedule unveiled

France’s fashion body, Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM), have unveiled the provisional Paris fashion week calendar later this month.

Running from 26 September to 4 October, the SS23 season will see 105 brands participate, including 64 runway shows and 41 presentations. It is the first season that digital shows will play second fiddle to physical events.

The contingent of veteran Japanese brands has returned to the schedule, including Comme des Garçons, Junya Watanabe, Yohji Yamamoto, Undercover and Noir Kei Ninomiya. Ujoh, a well-respected brand in Japan’s home market, will close Paris fashion week with a debut show on the last day.

While the schedule is filled with luxury houses, including the PFW staple of Chanel, Miu Miu, Givenchy, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, Balmain, Valentino, Loewe and Stella McCartney, notably absent is Celine, which did not confirm it would show during the ready-to-wear calendar.

On PFW's inaugural day, LVMH semi-finalist Victor Weinsanto will hold a phygital show at the Ville Lumière. International designers new to the week include Victoria Beckham, who usually shows in London, and Zimmermann.