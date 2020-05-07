Paris men's fashion week goes ahead, collections to be shown online

France’s haute couture and fashion federation on Wednesday confirmed its men’s fashion week scheduled 9 to 13 July will take place online.

Packaged as a new digital event, PFW will be structured around a dedicated platform via an official show calendar, much like ‘physical’ fashion week.

Each House will showcase its SS21 collection via the medium of a creative film or video with further content to be shown in an editorial section of the platform.

The entire fashion week content will be widely relayed on the main worldwide distribution networks.

Elsewhere Sphere, the Paris Fashion Week Showroom dedicated to emerging brands, will take the form of a virtual showroom.

This event will be aimed at professionals while at the same time being accessible to a wider audience.

Photo: Craig Green AW19/20, Catwalkpictures