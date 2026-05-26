Pas Normal Studios and Salomon launch SS26 crossover collection

Pas Normal Studios and French outdoor brand Salomon are launching a joint crossover collection for the spring/summer 2026 season.

The line combines the technical cycling DNA and design codes of Pas Normal Studios' experimental T.K.O. line with Salomon's performance expertise, the Danish cycling label announced on Monday. At the heart of the collaboration is the 'GRVL' concept – a hybrid performance shoe with carbon technology, specially developed for switching between tarmac and gravel. The collection is complemented by a lightweight running vest, the 'Race Skin 2 Running Vest'.

“With SS26 T.K.O., we wanted to bring together the different graphic ideas of the season in a common language,” explains Karl-Oskar Olsen, co-founder and creative director of Pas Normal Studios. “The starting point was the natural movement between different disciplines, from which a hybrid concept gradually developed. The colour palette is reminiscent of dusty, sandy surfaces that contrast with the bright yellow sun and the blue of the sky.” Visually, the collection features a minimalist, functional aesthetic with silver-grey, reflective heat-transfer details.

The collaboration will be available from May 27 in Pas Normal Studios stores, at selected retailers and in the brand's own online shop.

This article was created with the help of AI.