Patagonia airs first ever TV advert

Patagonia, the US founded, outdoor sports brand have launched a video campaign in an attempt to encourage protection of public land in the US.

Fearing that US Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke will forget that he said: “our greatest treasures are public lands” on August 24. Possibly allowing 21 remaining national monuments including the Grand Staircase Escalante in Utah and Gold Butte, Nevada to be unprotected and open to private buyers.

Patagonia aired the one minute campaign on television and radio in Montana (Zinke’s home state), Utah and Nevada as well as sharing it on Patagonia’s social media channels, encouraging viewers to text ‘DEFEND’ to show their support.

Starring Patagonia’s founder, Yvon Chouinard, the advert cost the company 700 thousand dollars to produce and market, showing the brand’s huge commitment to the cause. “The national monuments under review are a critical part of our national heritage and these lands belong not just to us, but to future generations. We stand with the millions of Americans who spoke out in support of keeping protections in place for public lands. We hope Secretary Zinke will remember his roots and his words and protect these ‘national treasures,’" said Patagonia President and CEO Rose Marcario.

Patagonia are known for their watchful eye on the environment, and are proud of their work: “We don’t know of any other company currently running persuasion ads on television targeting the administration, and for us, this is an issue we have been advocating for since our founding.”

Patagonia was founded 45 years ago, first making tools for climbers. Now a global brand, they design clothing for skiing, snowboarding, surfing, fly fishing, paddling and trail running, with a focus on simplicity and utility. They fight to help reverse the decline of environmental health on our planet and implement sustainable ways of producing their clothing.

Screenshot courtesy of Patagonia website.