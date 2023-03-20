Patagonia joins list of speakers at Institute of Positive Fashion Forum

Next month the Institute of Positive Fashion (IPF) will host its annual Forum, a conference which brings together designers, brands, investors, innovators, academia, economists, consultants and disruptors to focus on accelerating a Circular Fashion Ecosystem by 2030.

Industry leaders will come together via thought provoking panel discussions, visionary keynotes and mapping the future of fashion through the Innovation Showcase and Student Fabric Initiative.

On Monday the purpose-led American outfitter Patagonia confirmed it would speak at the event. Tyler LaMotte, Marketing Director for Patagonia EMEA, will be speaking about the brand's innovative move to forego profit for action in a talk called 'Earth is our only shareholder: How Patagonia is using the power of action'.

Last year Patagonia’s founder Yvon Chouinard and his family gave the 3 billion dollar company to an environmental trust and non-profit. Other companies are yet to make similar commitments by donating their stock to combate climate change, foregoing profits of a sale or dividends to shareholders, in order to invest back into not-for-profit sustainability causes.

The IPF Forum will take place in London on 20th April.