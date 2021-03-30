Paul Andrew to exit Ferragamo

British designer Paul Andrew is to exit his role as creative director at Ferragamo. A successor has not yet been announced. Andrew joined the company in 2016 in charge of women’s footwear and later became the head creative for all categories, including ready-to-wear.

The Italian luxury house, best known for its shoes and accessories, will show Andrew’s last collection for pre-spring 2022 in early May, according to the Business of Fashion. Ferragamo has yet to make a statement on his departure and re-structuring.

Back in January WWD predicted Andrew’s contract may not be renewed end of February.

In other news, chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo is stepping down and will be replaced by Leonardo Ferragamo, his brother. A board vote will take place in April.

Ferragamo remains one of the few privately-owned luxury houses but the impact of the pandemic may change opinions as to ownership and control of the brand.

In 2020 sales fell 33 percent to 916 million euros, forging a loss of 62 million euros. In 2019 the company posted a profit of 150 million euros.