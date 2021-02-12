Paul&Shark team up with White Mountaineering for AW21

Italian casualwear and yachting outfitters Paul&Shark has partnered with Japanese cult label White Mountaineering to launch a capsule collection for Fall 2021.

The curated menswear range features a mix of Paul&Shark’s heritage and high performance outdoor garments with White Mountaineering’s unique modern aesthetic, the trademark WM digi-prints and logos across jackets, vests, sweaters, t-shirts.

Aizawa reworked versions of Paul&Shark’s Typhoon jackets, adding detachable layers composed with a mix of technical fabrics, like Typhoon 20000, Primaloft and wool.

In a statement Paul&Shark said Typhoon 20000 is an innovative treatment engineered to guarantee high waterproof and windproof performance under all weather conditions thanks to an ultra-thin membrane that does not allow water drops to penetrate into the fabric.

Through a proprietary, revolutionary process, every single square centimeter of this completely water-repellent fabric is able to withstand a 20-meter water column and very strong winds. The membrane is designed with a highly breathable molecular structure that facilitates air circulation and ensures maximum breathability and dispersion of excess body heat.

Paul&Shark was founded in the mid seventies as a luxury sportswear company with a collection inspired by the sea, the world of sailing and the spirit of adventure. White Mountaineering first debuted its utilitywear in 2006, and was spearheaded by Yosuke Aizawa, a protégé of Junya Watanabe.

Image courtesy Present Agency