Paul Smith moves into performance wear with expanded cycling range

British fashion house Paul Smith is gearing up to make a significant mark in the cycling apparel market with the launch of an extensive new collection. This move represents a natural progression for the brand, given Sir Paul Smith's long-standing passion for cycling and the company's history of collaborations within the sport.

Blending Fashion with Function

The new range, which includes jerseys, bib shorts, base layers, and lightweight jackets, alongside accessories such as socks, gloves, and caps, marries Paul Smith's signature aesthetics with high-performance technical construction. The collection features the brand's iconic design elements, including the recognisable Signature Stripe, while meeting the demanding requirements of serious cyclists.

A Nod to Cycling Heritage

To showcase the collection's capabilities, Paul Smith staged a photoshoot at the historic Herne Hill Velodrome in south London, one of the world's oldest cycling tracks. The brand enlisted six amateur cyclists from the local community to put the gear through its paces, captured by esteemed cycling photographer Andy Donohoe.

Modular Design for Personalisation

Adopting a modular capsule wardrobe approach, the collection offers cyclists the flexibility to mix and match items, allowing for personal expression without compromising on performance. This strategy aligns with the growing trend of personalisation in sportswear and could appeal to both serious athletes and style-conscious casual riders. Market Implications

Paul Smith's expanded foray into cycling wear signals a growing convergence of high fashion and performance sportswear. It also highlights the potential for established fashion brands to leverage their design expertise in specialist markets traditionally dominated by dedicated sports brands.

As the global cycling market continues to grow, particularly in the wake of increased interest in outdoor activities post-pandemic, Paul Smith's move could position the brand to capture a slice of this expanding sector.

For Paul Smith, a brand with a global presence of over 130 shops in more than 60 countries, this expansion into performance cycling wear represents not just a new product line, but a strategic alignment with evolving consumer preferences for versatile, stylish activewear.