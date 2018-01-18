Pearls of Danish design

The Danes are known for their minimalist and appealing design. At present, there is probably no more popular country for furniture design than Denmark. ‘Danish design’ is a mark of top-notch quality. When it comes to fashion and beauty, too, our northern friends have plenty to be proud of. The Premium Group is presenting the best of what the country has to offer, together with the Royal Danish Consulate General.

Samsøe & Samsøe is an international brand that is rooted in Scandinavian simplicity. The brand dates back to 1993, when brothers Klaus and Preben Samsøe opened a small shop in the Latin Quarter in Copenhagen. Initially they only sold jewellery there, but the range was soon expanded to include premium-quality t-shirts. In 2000 Peter Sextus and Per-Ulrik Andersen took over the brand and turned it into an international fashion label that focuses on contemporary clothing, footwear and accessories for both men and women.

With its Scandinavian look Samsøe & Samsøe is a wearable aesthetic that combines the utilitarian energy of the street style in Copenhagen with a typically Scandinavian love of craftsmanship, authenticity and function. Collections transcend trends and take up Denmark’s renowned tradition of design, creating fashion that is minimalist, affordable and accessible, with a clear northern identity. The result is clothing that takes you seamlessly from work to going out.

The brand has its headquarters in the trendy Copenhagen district of Nørrebro, a part of town that underlines its democratic approach. Samsøe & Samsøe is currently sold in over 40 of its own stores and in more than 500 other retail spaces in 27 countries around the world, as well as online.

Labels such as Mads Nørgard, Mbym, Gestuz, Fonnesbech, Pernille Corydon, Charlotte Liebeck and many more will also be exhibiting at the trade shows hosted by the Premium Group. At Show&Order the whole of the fourth floor will therefore be dedicated to this topic. It will of course be named after the capital, Copenhagen. Other pearls of Danish fashion design will be on show at SEEK and at Premium itself. The search is worth it!

