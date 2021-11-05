PEFC is raising awareness on responsible sourcing at the 36th IAF World Fashion Convention

PEFC, the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification, is raising fashion industry awareness of the importance of sourcing materials from sustainably managed certified forests.

PEFC, the world’s largest forest certification organisation, is participating in the IAF’s 36th World Fashion Convention to draw attention to the importance of responsible and verified sourcing of forest-based materials – from textile fibres like viscose, acetate, and lyocell, to packaging and natural rubber. Shifting from unknown forest sources to sourcing from sustainably managed certified forests helps the fashion industry to transform its environmental impact and support the vitality of the world’s forests.

PEFC aims to support and encourage fashion brands and retailers to make responsible procurement choices, drawing on the sustainable management of forests around the world. Natural and renewable wood-based materials have a huge potential to help the fashion industry on its sustainability journey, but must be sourced responsibly from a sustainable origin, proved via the PEFC chain of custody certification mechanism.

PEFC certification gives fashion brands and retailers assurance that they are using man-made cellulosic fibres, packaging, natural rubber, or timber that have been sourced responsibly from thriving forests that are managed sustainably and are playing their part in tackling climate change and supporting biodiversity. Through sourcing certified materials, brands and retailers have third-party verified evidence that their suppliers are not contributing to deforestation or illegal logging, nor intensifying the accompanying social and environmental problems.

The PEFC ‘Fashions Change, Forests Stay’ whitepaper explains how sustainably managed forests, and the shift towards responsibly sourced and certified forest-derived products, play a vital role in helping fashion brands and retailers meet their commitments to tackling climate change. In the paper you can also find details of PEFC’s position and roadmap to a more sustainable future, which outlines how PEFC supports retailers in increasing business resilience and meeting their climate goals. The whitepaper can be downloaded here.

We look forward to working with fashion brands and retailers, helping them maximise their impact through sustainable forest management. Together, we can make a difference for the future of the fashion industry, our forests, and the world Ben Gunneberg, CEO of PEFC International

PEFC Collaboration Roadmap – Five Steps by 2025

Brands and retailers have a crucial role to play – they are the ultimate decision-makers for the sourcing and thus directly influence the supply chain. One of the ways to make a difference is to establish responsible procurement policies for wood-based products - fibres, textile, packaging, marketing materials, store fixtures - and specify that they will source only from sustainably managed certified forests. Another way is to work directly with their suppliers and actively engage with, and support them, in becoming certified, enabling them to deliver to the brand’s responsible procurement policies. And thirdly, brands can get involved in targeted forestry projects to support forests and their communities.

The PEFC Collaboration Roadmap is designed to help brands and retailers understand the steps that they can take to ensure their business supports and benefits from sustainable forest management.