Penfield collaborates with Neil Barrett for autumn/winter 2021

Outdoor brand Penfield has announced a collaboration with British fashion designer Neil Barrett for autumn/winter 2021.

The collaboration will combine Barrett’s signature minimalistic aesthetic with Penfield’s outdoor authenticity for an outerwear collection “built for travel,” explained the brand in a statement.

The limited collection will feature functional puffer jackets that utilise “technical nylon qualities and fabric mixes to infuse design with functionality”.

Alongside lightweight, waterproof, technical jackets mixing exaggerated silhouettes, bi-colour, luxury eco-shearing and high gloss trims all finished with Barrett’s signature Thunderbolt Enamel Badge.

Commenting on the collaboration, Barrett said: “My dream for years has been to become a more inclusive brand, to offer collections to a larger audience through more democratic prices while maintaining the luxury quality for which the brand is well known. In collaborating with Penfield, we have reached this goal!”

Tom Duncan, brand director of Penfield, added: “To have the opportunity to work and produce such an elevated product that shows luxury, movement with such a distinctive edge to the brand has been incredible, we are looking forward to seeding its launch for autumn/winter 2021.”

Performance outdoor brand Penfield was acquired by global licensing specialists Brand Machine Group in January 2021.

Image: courtesy of Neil Barrett x Penfield