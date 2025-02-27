‘People before product’: Woodbird CEO Chung W. Cheung on how community fuels streetwear success

In an industry where branding is often secondary to commercial success, Woodbird is proving that authenticity, cultural fusion, and community-driven storytelling can set a fashion brand apart. Founded in Denmark, the label blends Scandinavian minimalism with the street culture of Hong Kong, creating contemporary fashion that resonates across global markets. But for Co-founder and CEO Chung W. Cheung, the brand goes beyond fashion—it's a lifestyle and a story deeply rooted in heritage and meaningful connections.

In an exclusive interview with FashionUnited, Chung shares how Woodbird is redefining streetwear by embracing these cultural influences, fostering a strong sense of community, and expanding into new lifestyle ventures.

From entrepreneurial vision to fashion identity

Chung's journey into fashion was anything but conventional. With a background in sales, rather than design or production, his career has been shaped by an entrepreneurial mindset and an innate ability to understand market demand. “I’ve always wanted to build something, to create something that resonates beyond just products,” Chung reflects. Having recognized the potential for Woodbird to grow from a small private label initiative into an internationally recognized streetwear brand, he initially joined the company in 2013.

Rather than rushing into export markets, Chung focused on building a strong foundation—ensuring the right team, administration, and supply chain were in place before scaling. The first international expansion came in 2017 with the Dutch market, and since then, Woodbird has grown organically, gaining traction in key markets such as Sweden, Germany, and Italy. Despite the current retail challenges, the brand continues to expand, recently entering Canada with a measured, strategic approach.

Credits: Woodbird

Community focus: The core of Woodbird

While many fashion brands focus heavily on product lines, Woodbird’s philosophy revolves around its community and values. “People before product—that’s our mantra,” says Chung. This ethos is reflected in every aspect of the company, from fostering close relationships with retailers to engaging directly with end consumers through immersive brand experiences.

Woodbird’s recent activations at Danish fashion fair CIFF, including a full-fledged pop-up noodle shop, are testaments to this philosophy. “It’s not just about selling clothes; it’s about creating an emotional connection," Chung explains. The brand's growing emphasis on its Hong Kong heritage—seen in its use of Asian-inspired fits, graphics, and even food culture—has further strengthened its identity. "The dumpling graphics, the noodle shop concept—these aren't gimmicks. They are an extension of who we are,” he adds. It is an approach that is paying off. While many fashion brands struggle with differentiation, Woodbird has carved out a distinct space in the market by building an experience around its clothing, rather than just pushing sales.

Credits: Woodbird

Beyond trade show activations, Woodbird has taken significant steps to foster a deeper sense of belonging among its customers and partners. The brand has hosted a ‘Family Dinner’ in the fashion mekka Paris, where industry professionals, creatives, and Woodbird enthusiasts come together over shared meals and conversations. Perhaps the most ambitious extension of the community-driven approach is the plan to launch a series of noodle restaurants. “We plan to open five or six restaurants in the next few years,” Chung reveals. “For us, Woodbird should be something you can wear, taste, and experience.”

Balancing commercial success with cultural depth

Woodbird thrives on balancing creativity with commercial appeal. “We aim for a mix—80 percent commercial pieces and 20 percent expressive designs that tell our story,” says Chung. This applies to retail too, where physical stores play a key role in showcasing the brand's aesthetic. “The touch, the feel—that’s what makes our pieces stand out,” Chung notes. Meanwhile, online traction is growing, supported by a strengthened marketing team.

Individuality and authenticity are at the heart of Woodbird's philosophy. The brand's commitment includes tapping into cultural trends and collaborating with like-minded creatives. Social media also plays an important role. Dedicated visuals and campaigns highlight the brand's storytelling elements—whether it’s through food recipes, behind-the-scenes content, or immersive event experiences.

Credits: Woodbird

Scaling with purpose

With strong footholds in Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands, Woodbird has established a solid presence and is now setting its sights on further key markets. “Germany is tough, but we’re making progress,” Chung says. “Italy, on the other hand, is already responding well to our approach, with around 70 stockists carrying our collections.” Despite rapid growth, the brand remains committed to its core principles. “It’s not about expanding at any cost—it’s about maintaining authenticity. We have an internal vision: we want to be well-known worldwide, but in our own way.”