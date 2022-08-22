Perfect, the magazine and content platform founded by Katie Grand, is to launch its own fashion awards

The Perfect Magazine, the print media and digital creative platform founded by stylist Katie Grand, is launching an annual cultural award event.

Celebrating the contemporary icons of today, the Perfect Awards aim to honour the achievements of the most outstanding figures in culture, including design, emerging fashion and other leader in style, for its first ever awards showcase.

Twenty-three awards will be extended in its inaugural year, which coincides with Perfect’s third print issue due out early September. Recipient awards include: Lifetime Achievement award for Miuccia Prada; the Perfect Icon – Nicole Kidman; Perfect Fashion – Glenn Martens; Perfect Emerging Fashion – Chet Lo; Perfect Fragrance, Amouage and Perfect Moment, Julia Fox.

In a statement Perfect said: “At a time when the validity of awards cemeonies is in question, and the red-carpet spectacle of presentations is dominated by the awarding bodies and the presenters, we wanted to shift the focus back on those who we think deserve to be rewarded,” as per Business of Fashion.

In contrast to the British Fashion Awards, which is a ticketed fundraising evening for the British Fashion Council’s charities, there is no ceremony or red carpet spectacle planned.