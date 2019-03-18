PERFORMANCE DAYS: The Beauty of Function

PERFORMANCE DAYS is the renowned trade fair for the textile industry where apparel sourcing teams come to experience the latest trends and innovations! Two times each year, designers, product managers, and material managers find a full range of functional products — from yarns to fabrics, finishes, and accessories — for the summer and winter collections. Fashion and athleisure designers appreciate the added value of functional fabrics “Where Function Meets Fashion”, not only for sportswear, but also for athleisure and fashion apparel.

The next PERFORMANCE DAYS is on May 08-09 th , 2019 and participants can again expect to find the latest innovations in fabrics and accessories exhibited by about 270 international exhibitors in a relaxed atmosphere focused on productive business. In the USA, the fair takes place as Functional Fabric Fair powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS on July 22-23 rd in New York City and on the west coast, on October 22-23 rd , in Portland, Oregon!

The jury’s “Best-of” selections display at the PERFORMANCE FORUM, the core of the show, provides a perfect overview of the innovations and trends of tomorrow. The (ECO) PERFORMANCE AWARD recognizes the most innovative and/or sustainable product. All products are also available in digital form online within the 24/7 SOURCING area. The PRODUCT SEARCH tool finds interesting products in a database of over 3,600 fabrics and accessories. To promote work efficiency, the PRODUCER SEARCH tool helps to find potential new suppliers and gives the possibility to submit an “appointment request” or “sample request”, too.

The fair is not only about material sourcing, but also knowledge. The free program like Expert Talks, Workshops, and Guided Tours feature internationally recognized speakers. Included in the Expert Talks is the exclusive PERFORMANCE COLORS by Nora Kühner Farbkarte trend presentation, showing the color trends two years in advance. The color card is equipped with the color & light fastness as well as the color codes DyStar/CSI, Archroma, Coloro, and Pantone!

“The Beauty of Function” is the Focus Topic for the May PERFORMANCE DAYS and features fabrics that permit the expression of joy and individuality! The beauty of fabrics — their aesthetics, extraordinary looks, special finishes, and sensual feel free up emotions — both for those who wear them and for those who greet those wearing them. Such fabrics are indispensable in sportswear as well as fashion products. As these markets continue to grow ever closer, PERFORMANCE DAYS, as the leading trade fair for functional fabrics and accessories, supplies impulse to the industry while curating the most important and most beautiful fabrics.