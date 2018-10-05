PERFORMANCE DAYS: Where Function Meets Fashion

Designers, product managers, and material managers continue to value PERFORMANCE DAYS for sourcing performance fabrics and accessories in sportswear and also as a top source for expert industry knowledge. Now in its 10th year and proud of the success of the recent Functional Fabric Fair powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS in New York, organizers again prove that fashion and athleisure designers appreciate the added value of functional fabrics not only for sportswear, but also for athleisure and fashion apparel. What started as trend in the US has already crossed over to Europe and this November, European design and sourcing teams will have the chance to benefit once again from the main PERFORMANCE DAYS functional fabric fair held in Munich.

More than 290 international exhibitors show case their latest developments and innovations in fabrics and accessories in a working atmosphere focused on productive business. The new venue starting on 28-29th November is Messe München, where the trade fair is to be held twice a year, giving attendees the possibility to contact hundreds more suppliers than before.

The PERFORMANCE FORUM is where tomorrow’s textile trends are displayed today – covering everything from baselayer to midlayer, from pants to lightweights, plus accessories like labels and patches, tapes, transfers, trims, visibility add-ons, and zippers. The sustainable products include fluofree, bluesign, and recycled and are visibly tagged for easy identification. These fabric and accessory highlights are available on the website at “ 24/7 SOURCING ” throughout the entire year.

Start-ups, students, or anyone else interested in the immediate purchase of a small quantity can visit the MARKETPLACE for offsite available stock fabrics where various innovative fabrics in small quantities can be found and purchased without any lead time.

Every fair has a dedicated theme called “ Focus Topic ” that promotes a core trend in the textile industry: “WATER – OUR RESPONSIBILITY” is the subject at the next fair. How can we all contribute to a more sustainable use of one of our most, if not the most, precious resource – water? The content of previous Focus Topics like “BIODEGRADABLE – Back To Nature” and “RECYCLED – Challenges & Opportunities” is still available online.

In addition, the free program of Expert Talks, Workshops, and Guided Tours features internationally recognized speakers. One of the Expert Talks is dedicated to the PERFORMANCE COLORS by Nora Kühner color card presenting the trend colors two years in advance. The color card is equipped with the codes of DyStar/CSI, Archroma, Coloro and Pantone and, is available as an exclusive, free-of-charge digital service. The color card also offers a guide for light and washing color fastness. Share the passion for colors, trends, and what is behind them. Attention: an exceptional, printed color card will be handed out to interested brands (while stock lasts) at the next fair.