Perry Ellis International partners with the Miami Dolphins

Fashion and lifestyle company Perry Ellis International has announced a new partnership with the NFL team Miami Dolphins as it expands into new sporting territories.

Perry Ellis International, well known in the golf and tennis world, states that the partnership with the Miami Dolphins represents a “momentous step” for the fashion company and follows the brand launching a debut collection with the NFL team’s quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earlier this month.

As part of the partnership, Perry Ellis International will support various initiatives, including in-stadium visual experiences and serve as a supporting sponsor for key Miami Dolphins Foundation events, such as the Alumni Weekend Golf Classic and the Draft Weekend Golf Classic.

Oscar Feldenkreis, president and chief executive of Perry Ellis International, Inc., said in a statement: "At Perry Ellis, the 'Always Ready' spirit is woven into everything we do. It's a kinship we share with the world of sports – a game-winning mindset that the Miami Dolphins exemplify. We're thrilled to nurture this relationship with the franchise and connect with players and fans through fashion and lifestyle.

"Our partnership with the Miami Dolphins represents an exciting new chapter for Perry Ellis International. We aim to capture the essence of confidence and versatility that defines the sports community, while offering a fresh take on athlete-inspired fashion."

The partnership builds upon Perry Ellis International and its owners the Feldenkreis family’s existing ties to the Miami Dolphins, going back to 1972, when the family dressed Miami Dolphins' players in suits and other apparel from their stable of brands.

Perry Ellis International is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of men's and women's apparel, accessories and fragrances. It owns brands such as Perris Ellis and An Original Penguin by Munsingwear, alongside a roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including, Nike for swimwear, and Callaway, PGA Tour and Jack Nicklaus for golf apparel and accessories.