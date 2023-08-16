Peter Do to collaborate with Banana Republic

Banana Republic has revealed its forthcoming exclusive capsule collaboration with renowned New York-based fashion designer, Peter Do. The collaboration, set to debut this Fall, will amalgamate the ethos of both American brands, accentuating the significance of sartorial choices and how to dress.

Grounded in the principles of versatility, exceptional craftsmanship, and refined tailoring, the capsule collection by Peter Do takes cues from the Banana Republic archives. The collection reinterprets iconic Banana Republic silhouettes with Peter Do's signature neutral colour palette,

The range encompasses utility silk shirting, knitwear, tailored outerwear and distinctive detailing. Designed with an understanding of the multifaceted nature of modern lifestyles, the collection resonates with individuals leadine dynamic lives.

This collaboration marks a pivotal phase in Banana Republic's brand transformation, infusing nostalgia with Peter Do's innovative vision, emphasising quality, fabrics, and craftsmanship.

The official launch of BR x Peter Do is slated for October