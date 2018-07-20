Peter Lindbergh photographs Porsche through fashion lens

Porsche is celebrating the 70th anniversary of its infamous sports cars with a series of photographs by fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh. The subjects are Porsche’s Mission E and iconic 911 cars, shot on a beach in Ault, northern France.

“For me, Porsche has always expressed something unique, something personal. And always without any claim to perfection. The result is a unique kind of poetry”, says Lindbergh.

Porsche Talent Project

The photographic series was created as part of the “Porsche Talent Project” that was launched by the sports car manufacturer last year with the aim of giving young artists the opportunity to collaborate with the greats from the field. Skander Khlif, a young artist from Munich, shadowed Lindbergh on the shoot, and had the opportunity to produce his own images under the guidance of the photographer to the stars.

“We are delighted that we were able to secure Peter Lindbergh for the ‘Porsche Talent Project’. His images offer a unique interpretation of a story, and his methods are completely inspiring. Seeing him work with the young photographer reaffirms our commitment to offering aspiring artists a unique experience that will help them to progress in their careers”, says Bastian Schramm, Director Marketing Porsche Deutschland.

In 2017’s Porsche Talent Project, the German automaker gave a selection of artists the opportunity to work with Berlin-based designer clothing label “lala Berlin” on the company’s “triangle scarf” and produce their own take on this famous accessory. Working in co-operation with Porsche, networking site Talenthouse selected six finalists from a pool of more than 50,000 artists.

Photo credit: Peter Lindbergh for Porsche