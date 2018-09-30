PFW: Celine, a deja vu of Slimane past

The collective goodwill and hopeful anticipation the entire fashion industry held for Hedi Slimane’s new dawn at Celine was quashed from the very first look.

Outraged editors, loyal Philophiles and any one with an opinion - cue all of Instagram - collectively panned Slimane’s Celine debut, which at best was a deja vu of the designer’s collections for Saint Laurent, circa 2014-2016.

They babydoll hemlines, the trashy-cum-luxe after hours garb and the ultra thin, mostly white models on the runway felt outdated and out of touch with the current zeitgeist.

Known as a brand where women could go not for red carpet or overtly sexualised fashion created by men (for women), Celine, or rather Céline, was the go-to label for professional women seeking beautifully made clothes without artifice or extravagance.