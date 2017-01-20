PFW: Louis Vuitton embraces street style with Supreme

Louis Vuitton for autumn winter 2017 teamed up with cult skate and streetwear brand Supreme, a collaboration which has received mixed reviews.

New York Times editor Guy Trebay went so far as to call it 'murder suicide,' citing Louis Vuitton should have stayed enemies with Supreme, after the company copied its logo onto a skateboard back in 2000, which Vuitton legally fought to have removed.

Fast forward nearly two decades and LVMH's star brand has not only collaborated on a few accessories, as did Marc Jacobs when he collaborated with artists such as Stephen Spouse, but taken its styling into its ready-to-wear.

LV’s artistic director of men’s ready-to-wear, Kim Jones, told Dazed & Confused his personal relationship with the brand stretches back to the 90s.

“You can’t have the conversation of New York menswear without Supreme right now, because it’s such a massive global phenomenon,” he says. “I used to work when I was at college unpacking boxes of Supreme at a company in London that distributed it when it was just starting out, so it’s something I’ve known all along in my life. I just feel that the strength of their graphic versus the strength of the Louis Vuitton graphic, and that kind of Pop Art feeling – it works together perfectly.”

In a preview before the show, Jones told Vogue.com: “This has taken about a year to get together. And everyone’s thrilled about it. In this world where everyone wants the new, new, new, it’s nice to be able to throw in something that’s completely fresh. Like the Chapman brothers pieces for Spring/Summer—that’s selling out completely. All I’m trying to do is create customer excitement and create things that I enjoy.”

Photo credit: Louis Vuitton x Supreme, Nick Wooster Instagram, Catwalkpictures